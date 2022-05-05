Amazon sale gives you a chance to pick 7 exquisite home decor items at slashed prices

Summers ask for a colourful and creative touch at home. They play a major role in unwinding your summer stress in a jiffy. Their simplicity, aesthetic vibes and unique appearance capture large eyeballs and leave not only you but also your guests in an awe. Today, we bring to you one of the best selling home decor items to revamp your house this summer.

Amazon sale offers on home decor items

Scroll down and check out the top 7 home decor items available on Amazon sale.

1. ExclusiveLane 'Bird On Fence' Iron Handcrafted Decorative Tissue, Paper Napkin Holder

This tissue paper napkin holder is an attractive piece of art that will help you elevate the look of your dining table in a jiffy. It is one the most ideal home decor items that you need for storing napkins and organising your dining table.

Price: Rs. 810

Deal: Rs. 649

Buy Now

2. Genuine Decor Wall Mounted Wine Glass Rack

This wall mounted wine glass rack has a rustic wooden appearance. You can wall mount this rack in any corner of your house. You can use it as a kitchen storage rack to simplify your life in the kitchen

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 1424

Buy Now

3. Home Sparkle MDF Wall Mounted Floating Shelves

These floating shelves are an open cube hanging shelves with hidden brackets. It will help you to take the glory of any room up a level. The sleek lines feature concealed mounting that gives a floating appearance to the shelves. Teh shelves help to bring a unique look into any room with ease. With 3 graduated sizes, the shelves are an ideal way to add texture and interest to your wall gallery.

Price: Rs. 2749

Deal: Rs. 739

Buy Now

4. Wakefit Darwin Steel & Glass Hanging Pendant Light

A hanging light has a distinctive aura. It accentuates the overall home decor story and enhances the vibe felt in the room where it is placed. It has a single-point ceiling fixture for easy fitting. If you want to do something different in your house, one of the best ways to decorate it is with pendant lights.

Price: Rs. 3466

Deal: Rs. 2662

Buy Now

5. TIED RIBBONS Faux Multicolor Flowers with Mercury Glass Vase

A home without flowers and vases lying in the nook and corner of the house is incomplete. To complete the home decor story of your house, pick this mercury vase with faux multicolour flowers. It is a perfect addition to any room of your house.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

6. Klaxon Mia Wood & Metal Rectangle Coffee Table

This coffee table comes with a 2 level table top for small spaces. The Asian walnut and black colours of this coffee table makes it the centre of attraction when placed in a living room. The high quality material contributes to the durability and sturdiness. It will not warp or damage easily.

Price: Rs. 6199

Deal: Rs. 2777

Buy Now

7. Art Street Round Shape Modern Finish Wall Mirror for Home Decoration

These wall mirrors come in a pair of three. The wall mount mirror is assembled and ready to hang when it arrives. The three mirrors are uniquely crafted and designed to hook everyone in the room.

Price: Rs. 1500

Deal: Rs. 787

Buy Now

With these 7 home decor items picked from Amazon sale, you will renovate your house in a budget friendly way. These items will aid in introducing a sophisticated flair to your living space. No matter how hard you try to revamp your house by hiring the best interior decorators, nothing can beat the glory of these creative pieces of art.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

15 Sunglasses for men

Amazon Sale: 7 Summer weddings essentials

7 Best dermaplaning tools

15 Fashion accessories for men

7 Foundation sticks

16 Necklaces for women

15 Best laptop backpacks

8 Scented perfume oils

14 Nail care tips and techniques

Backpack for women

Pink shoes

Also Read: 15 Sunglasses for women to lay some bold summer styles