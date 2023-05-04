EXCLUSIVE: Eka Lakhani opens up about styling Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and Trisha Krishnan for Leo

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is a comic film. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is going to be a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, costume stylist Eka Lakhani shared a bit about her experience of styling SRK in the much-awaited Bollywood film. "Raju sir is known to give these beautiful, fun films and Dunki is going to be exactly like that, and about SRK, he is going to be seen in something that everyone is going to love him in," said Eka.

Costume designer and celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani also confirmed that she is styling Trisha Krishnan for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. Eka, who has been the brain behind the extravagant and glorified looks of all the characters in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, without indulging much into detail, revealed that Trisha will be seen in a very simple yet different avatar in the film co-starring Thalapathy Vijay. "It is going to be very different from Trisha's look as Kundavai. We finished two schedules already," reveals the celebrity stylist.

Eka is also a go-to stylist for fashion powerhouses, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Sharing her experience of styling them, Eka tells us, "I enjoy that challenge...When I style for films and characters, it is all for the director but when it comes to styling Karan and Ranveer Singh, it is different. They love fashion, they enjoy it, and are passionate about everything they wear. The same energy gets on to me and I enjoy myself when am working with them. I have realized, I love it a lot more than I thought I would. It comes naturally to me and If I get a chance, I would want to style everybody the way they do."

She continued, "It is important for a stylist to know about who their client is and what they are capable of wearing, and what exactly their personality is. Karan and Ranveer are exactly the same, energetic and passionate about clothes."

