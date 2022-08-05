Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Prime early deals on stunning kurtas approved by fashion experts

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 will be live from 6th August. But until then, you can get your hands on an astonishing range of kurtas from popular brands on the Prime early deals organized only for Prime members. These early deals are only available for a limited period of time, and that’s why we are here to provide you assistance. We have curated this list of beautiful kurtas that you can buy at discounts on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Check them now.

Top Prime early deals on kurtas that you should grab at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

1. W for Woman Women Kurta

This kurta from the store of W is a perfect piece to adorn on casual and formal occasions. It comes in a jet black colour with a beautiful white and golden printed design. The collar neck offers sufficient closure as required on formal occasions. Pair it up with a pair of golden leggings, and you are all set to rock. If you buy this kurta now, you can avail the big offers running on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022.

Price Rs. 1,699

Deal Price Rs. 679

2. Juniper Women's Cotton A-Line Kurta With Mask

This is a frock style anarkali kurta with an intrinsic printed design along with gota detailing. It has a vibrant beige shade that is suitable for all Indian skin tones. The tie-up dory with tassels adds to the elegance of this outfit. Its V-neck design accentuates your look, while the frock style makes you look slimmer. The dress comes with a mask that is created with the same fabric and keeps you totally coordinated with your outfit.

Price Rs. 2,499

Deal Price Rs. 1023

3. Janasya Women's Polyester Regular Kurta Set

Janasya is one of the renowned ethnic brands in India. It has recently come up with Primer early outfit deals due to the Great Freedom Festival Sale. One beautiful outfit that is offered at huge discounts is this kurta set. Created with high-quality polyester fabric, the kurta is perfect for long wear. Its heart captivating design and stunning colour, makes one fall in love with this kurta set easily. It has an elasticated pant that lends a comfy fit. Along with the kurta and pant, comes a beautiful dupatta that excels at providing you a ravishing look.

Price Rs. 4,598

Deal Price Rs. 1299

4. Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women Kurti

Amazon brand Tavasya brings to you this comfortable and chic kurta at affordable prices on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale offers. The kurta is made of pure cotton, which is responsible for providing ultimate comfort. It has a round neck with no sleeves, making it a great option for summers and spring. When teamed up with a skirt, pants, salwar or jeans, the kurta will look graceful. You can wash it easily at home and wear it as frequently as you want.

Price Rs. 1,299

Deal Price Rs.439

5. ZIYAA Art Silk Women's Straight Kurta and Palazzo Set

ZIYAA store brings to you this attractive silk set that has a straight silk kurta and a palazzo. The set is created with premium quality poly silk fabric, known for its shine, feel and look. It has golden detailing on the upper part that adds to its beauty. The kurta has long sleeves and can even be used with a golden pant if you do not want to wear a palazzo.

Price Rs. 2,195

Deal Price Rs. 799

6. Max Women's Cotton Regular Kurta

Max is a popular brand known for its wide range of affordable products. One such affordable product is this kurta that can be used with salwars, leggings, pants and jeans. It is a long, knee-length kurta that has an outstanding white printed design. Made with cotton, the kurta is a quite comfortable choice for summers. This affordable product is available at Independence Sale at slashed prices.

Price Rs. 499

Deal Price Rs. 359

7. Global desi Women's Rayon Kurta

This rayon kurta from Global Desi is a must-have piece in your wardrobe. If you like casual, colourful kurtas, then this one can make you delighted. It has three-quarter sleeves, a round neck and runs until calf-length. Team it up with a pair of jeans or leggings to complete your look. Being easy to wash, the kurta is a great choice for daily wear.

Price Rs. 1,799

Deal Price Rs. 450

8. BIBA Women's Cotton Regular Kurta

BIBA is a designer brand known for its high-quality, sensational ethnic wear designs. Being an extravagant brand, it offers women’s wear at high prices. Luckily, the brand offers discounts on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, which gives the interested buyers a chance to buy its ravishing range of women’s outfits. Here is a great ethnic piece that you can try grabbing at a slashed price. This kurta from BIBA is made from fine-quality cotton that is perfect for casual and formal occasions. Enjoy the ethnic feel with this cotton kurta.

Price Rs. 1,799

Deal Price Rs. 899

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale gives an incredible chance to invest in high-end products at massive discounts. It is that time of the year when you can shop big without hitting your pockets. From a wide range of outfits to heavy gadgets, the sale offers amazing discounts on all products. Also, there are Prime early deals going on just for today, exclusively for Prime members. If you are a Prime subscriber, do not waste time and indulge in shopping now.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

