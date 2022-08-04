Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Early kicstarter deals on mobile phones from Oppo, Realme & more

Is there anyone without a phone these days? Well, it’s definitely hard to find! Mobile phones have become part of our everyday life and it's also essential to upgrade them for a fuss-free and smooth work flow everyday. Thanks to Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale, we bring to you the top selling, best reviewed mobile phones from Oppo, Realme & more here! Grab them at discounted prices now!

Here are the best 7 deals on mobile phones from Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale:

Scroll on to grab the best deals on top-selling mobile phones here!

1.Realme narzo 50A

Looking for a sleek and lightweight handy phone to play games, music as well as work your daily activities on it? This is the one for you! Realme narzo 50A has a mega battery that can support up to 53 days in standby, 48 hours of calling and 8 hours of gaming.

Price: Rs 10,999

2. Redmi 9 Active

Redmi’s snazzy phone with special features such as a fingerprint scanner, rear camera, front camera, dual sim, and dual camera is the coolest phone for everyday casual use. The 13+2 MP Dual rear camera with AI portrait will also help you snap cool pictures for yourselves.

Price: Rs 8,999

3. OnePlus 10R 5G

With 8 GB RAM, this stunning phone from Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale! The first and the best thing about this phone is the damn battery life and how fast it charges. The reviews say that the camera is amazing and takes some really amazing pictures.

Price: Rs 34,999

4. Samsung Galaxy M13

The storage is huge 128 GB and double microphone is a plus. The special features include auto Data switching, Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, Octa Core processor and fingerprint sensor. You can now make it yours at 20 percent off from Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale!

Price: Rs 11,999

5. Tecno Spark 8T

Looking for something that looks classy, is perfect for gifting and comes under a pocket-friendly price range? Here’s the one! With 50MP high-resolution camera for extra clarity with an F1.6 large aperture and a 5000mAh powerful battery with ultra power saving mode, this is one of the best phones to grab from Amazon sale.

Price: Rs 8,999

6. Vivo Y21G

This slender phone with a 2.5D flat frame packs a 5000mAh large battery into an 8.0mm thin body. It is a piece of lightweight tech that offers you a premium and comfortable hold. The simple design aesthetic puts you at the forefront of fashion.

Price: Rs 13,499

7. OPPO F21 Pro

This ultra-light snazzy mobile is a good-looking quality number with several features. It comes with Industry First Fibreglass leather and Ultra-slim Retro design which is premium, trendy, and durable. OPPO F21 Pro also comes with Flagship Sony IMX709 Selfie Sensor for bright and clear selfies in every light.

Price: Rs 22,999

The above-mentioned deals are ready for you to grab! Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale begins this weekend and allows you to shop everything you ever wanted at the discounted price range. So keep your shopping cards ready and go on a shopping spree!

