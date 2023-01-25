Skechers is Upping the Street Style Footwear Game and Here’s Why We Are Completely Stoked!

It is a well-known fact that street-style enthusiasts who live by the motto of expressing their truest selves with outfits and accessories that are unique and trailblazing in their own way are often hard to please. Especially when it comes to leveling up the street-style game, street-style enthusiasts swear by highly diverse designs that are not only in trend but also make a strong case for style and comfort. To be honest, the same old street-style trends, for instance, pairing oversized tees with sneakers or distressed jeans with casual shoes, seem a bit dated for those who look forward to experimenting with quirky ideas. And if you ask us how to give things a fresh spin, we’d say that combining two absolutely different styles together is an exciting thought! After all, street style is not exactly street style if it does not make quite a few heads turn when you put your most authentic foot forward, right?

Luckily, Skechers Street has landed on the Fashionverse right on time, and here’s why the future of street style is looking pretty LIT! Experimental and uber-cool, the collection stocks a wide range of sneakers that can be paired with all kinds of outfits. We have decoded some of its statement pieces that will help you up your street-style game effortlessly. And the best part is no matter what occasion you are getting ready for, these staples will keep you covered. Whether you are a millennial bride-to-be who swears by fashion and comfort at the same time or a Gen-Z who is always ready to shake things up with experimental trends, Skechers Street is the perfect accessory for every occasion! Pair your heavily embellished sangeet lehenga with the coolest and trendiest sneakers to add a dash of quirk while dancing the night away with sheer comfort or add these Upbeats - Bright Court hot pink classic air-cushioned sneakers to pull off a cool-girl-next-door look. The perforated synthetic dura-leather upper along with the peppy hue adds the perfect mix of quirk and comfort. Priced at INR 6,999/-, the sneakers pack a punch. Wear it with your cute little frock or a pair of snazzy skorts and a racer-back tank top and you are good to go!

For a quintessential sporty look, style your slouchy leather pants or distressed joggers and cropped corset top with these UNO - LIKE WATER lace-up sneakers that feature a swirl of colors, a synthetic durabuck upper along with Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam for unmatched trend and premium comfort. Costing INR 8,999/-, these sneakers are too good to miss out on!

Or wear your little black dress with a pair of black chunky casual Uno – Neano, which are priced just at INR 8,499/-, and come with contrasting accents. These sneakers serve as the perfect footwear for a DJ night without messing up your blingy attire. The lace-up will keep your look chic while the smooth perforated synthetic dura-buck upper and air-cooled memory foam insole will keep your feet comfortable all throughout the night.