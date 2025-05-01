Shailene Woodley Confirms Romance with Lucas Bravo After Months of Dating Speculations; See First Loved-Up Post

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have officially gone public with their relationship. On April 30, Bravo, known for his role in Emily in Paris, shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring the Ferrari actress during their trip to Slab City, California.

The 37-year-old actor captioned the post, “Howdy Slab City,” giving his 2.1 million followers a glimpse into their getaway. The photo carousel began with an image of the iconic “God Is Love” art installation at Salvation Mountain. Among other scenic shots, Woodley was seen posing in a blue floral skirt and white top beside a welcome sign.

The post also included a selfie of Bravo in an orange shirt and baseball cap, a picture of them sitting on the grass, and a subtle shot of two people holding hands. Fans also got a look at a music festival the couple attended and a group photo with Sophie Hawley-Weld.

The pictures quickly went viral online, with fans flooding the comments. “Shailene is wonderful, you make a beautiful couple,” one user wrote. Another added, “It’s nice to see you happy and smiling, both of you.”

Romance rumors between Woodley and Bravo began in March when the two were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Paris. The pair looked close as they strolled through Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Bravo later confirmed their relationship on April 3 during the opening night of Broadway’s Good Night, and Good Luck. When asked about the rumors, he told People, “Yeah, I’m really happy.”

Woodley’s last public relationship was with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The couple ended their engagement in 2022. In a December 2024 interview with Outside magazine, Woodley reflected on the relationship, calling it “not right, but beautiful.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shailene Woodley was last seen on the silver screen in Killer Heat as Penelope Vardakis. She will be next seen in Motor City alongside Alan Ritchson. The action thriller film is being directed by Potsy Ponciroli.

