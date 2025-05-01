Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Hacked by her Son Saint? Here's Why Netizens Thinks So

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram followers were caught off guard on Wednesday, April 30, when a post from her official account encouraged fans to subscribe to a YouTube channel seemingly run by her 9-year-old son, Saint West. The post didn’t include a caption but featured an image with the words “Sub to Saint’s channel” along with the handle “@S4intking.”

The link led users to a channel filled with Roblox content and nearly 4,000 subscribers at the time. The uncharacteristic post sparked curiosity, and fans quickly began to wonder if Saint had taken control of his mom’s account.

Commenters on the post had fun with the situation, suggesting that Saint might have 'hacked' Kim’s account. One user joked, “Saint sweetie please go get mommy’s credit card and post the card digits.” Another added, “Saint done hacked the IG for the promo lolol…smart man.”

Some advised Kim Kardashian to update her security. “Give your mother’s phone back,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Stronger passcode, babe.” Though Kim has not confirmed whether the post was authorized, the playful reaction shows fans were amused more than concerned.

Saint previously had a YouTube channel called TheGoatSaint, which was deleted in October 2024. According to The Daily Beast and BuzzFeed, the deletion followed backlash over videos that included negative comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Before that, Kim had announced in September 2024 that she had finally agreed to let Saint start a YouTube channel. She posted on her Instagram Stories at the time, saying, “I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube channel after signing an extensive contract. Please Subscribe!”

Kim also shared a handwritten agreement between her and Saint, dated September 3, 2024. Titled “Contract between Saint West and Kim Kardashian,” it outlined strict rules for his channel.

It read, “I Saint West agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment on any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”

The second half of the contract included additional conditions. “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown-up, if Mom says to, to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, Mom could make my page private or delete my account.”

Later, when a news article referred to it as a joke contract, Kim responded by resharing PEOPLE's story on X, writing, “JOKE CONTRACT? Oh this wasn't a joke. We will go to arbitration if needed.”

