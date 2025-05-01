HIT 4: Who’s that mystery actor in Nani’s HIT 3? Fans are excited as The Fourth Case is announced

Disclaimer: This article contains spoiler.

Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) finally hit the big screens today, May 1. Fans were thrilled and flocked to their nearest cinemas to catch the first day, first show. As they watched the movie, a special cameo surprised them that teased the fourth installment of the HIT Universe.

For the unversed, it had been rumored that Karthi would make a special appearance in HIT 3. Just as Nani appeared in Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2, Karthi’s cameo now sets the stage for HIT: The Fourth Case, where he is set to take the lead.

Yes, you read that right! Karthi will play the role of Rathnavel Pandian in HIT: The Fourth Case, and fans are going gaga over it. Many took to social media to share snippets of his surprise cameo in HIT 3.

Take a look at the posts below:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nani was asked about Karthi’s cameo in HIT 3. While he didn’t give much away, he hinted at surprises in the film. Nani shared that the movie is packed with interesting twists best experienced in theaters. When asked specifically about the cameo, he said it was best not to discuss it, as revealing such details would ruin the surprise.

Nani said, "There are many interesting surprises in the film, but they are meant to be experienced in the theater only. So who is it, what is it? I think it's better not to have that conversation at this point because that's the whole point. If it's a cameo, it's meant to be a surprise."

Take a look at his interview below:

The makers remained tight-lipped about Karthi’s cameo in HIT 3 and his lead role in HIT 4, but it’s now confirmed. All eyes are on how the film performs at the box office.

Meanwhile, Nani’s performance as Arjun Sarkaar is receiving praise, with the film garnering positive reviews. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

