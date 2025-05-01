Rajinikanth hugs Akshay Kumar as he arrives to attend WAVES 2025, daughter Aishwaryaa joins

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES) is currently underway in Mumbai on May 1. This unique four-day event is being held under the theme 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries'. While several celebrities have graced the event, a heartwarming moment between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has caught everyone’s attention.

In a video from WAVES 2025, Thalaivar is seen arriving at the venue with his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Soon after, he bumps into his 2.0 co-star Akshay Kumar and shares a warm hug. The moment was captured on camera and has since become a highlight.

Take a look at the video below:

This four-day event is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC). WAVES is being promoted as the first-of-its-kind gathering aimed at turning India into a global creative and entertainment hub.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the summit. Day 1 started at 10 a.m. with a musical invocation by MM Keeravaani and a 30-member orchestra. Actor Sharad Kelkar narrated Sutradhar Reinvented, a special segment showcasing India’s storytelling legacy.

The evening line-up is just as grand. Performances include legends like Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Yella Venkateswara Rao, and Ronu Majumdar. Shreya Ghoshal, the Tetseo Sisters, KING x Alan Walker, and Anupam Kher are also set to perform.

The guest list is packed with big names. From icons like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Mohanlal to stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Filmmakers such as Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, and Zoya Akhtar are also attending.

Global tech leaders including Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, YouTube’s Neal Mohan, and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri are present too. WAVES 2025 has officially set the stage for an unforgettable celebration of creativity.

Coming back to Rajinikanth, he is currently shooting for Jailer 2. It is rumored that Nandamuri Balakrishna might play a key role in the movie. Thalaivar will also be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie alongside Nagarjuna and others.

