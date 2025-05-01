Vikrant Massey’s fresh new look at WAVES 2025 goes VIRAL; is it for his upcoming film on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar? WATCH

Vikrant Massey’s new look at WAVES 2025 for his upcoming film inspired by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has gone viral. The actor turned heads in a sharp black suit, exuding charm and confidence. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was his striking new hairdo.

Vikrant Massey has grown out his hair and styled it in a sleek low ponytail, adding a fresh and spiritual vibe to his appearance. Fans are loving the transformation and can't wait to see more. Watch it here!

Advertisement

See Vikrant Massey's new look here:

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that filmmaker Siddharth Anand is collaborating with producer Mahaveer Jain, on an upcoming international thriller inspired by the life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Sources have confirmed that pre-production for the film is progressing rapidly, with Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain having signed Vikrant Massey for the lead role. According to a source close to the development, Vikrant will portray Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in this upcoming global thriller, which is set to begin filming in July.

Preparations are currently underway in Colombia, and the makers are planning to bring in an international cast and crew from Los Angeles to authentically depict the spiritual leader’s journey.

The source further revealed that the film is set against the powerful backdrop of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s instrumental role in helping resolve Colombia’s brutal 52-year-long civil war.

“This is a largely untold chapter in modern peace-building,” the source said, adding that with White, Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain aim to spotlight how ancient Indian wisdom played a crucial role in bringing an end to one of the world’s longest-running conflicts. The film seeks to present a lesser-known story of peace and humanity on the big screen.

Advertisement

The film will be jointly produced by Marflix Pictures and Mahaveer Jain Films, with renowned ad-filmmaker Montoo Bassi making his directorial debut. Peacecraft Pictures is also on board as a co-producer.

The source added that Vikrant Massey is set to undergo a remarkable transformation for his role in White and has already begun preparations. He has personally met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and is closely studying his body language to bring authenticity to the portrayal.

The film will be made in Hindi, English, and Spanish, with plans to dub it into several other international languages, aiming to reach a global audience.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal in one frame at WAVES 2025 has us manifesting them on screen together; WATCH