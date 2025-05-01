WATCH: Suriya gets on video call with Karthik Subbaraj to watch live audience reactions of Retro in theaters

Suriya’s Retro has finally hit the big screens amid much anticipation on May 1. Since morning, fans have been flocking to their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day, first show. The director of the film, Karthik Subbaraj, also attended the FDFS with Lokesh Kanagaraj by his side. While the actor couldn't be there in person, he made sure to witness the audience's reaction to his film. Wondering how? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

In a clip that recently surfaced online, Karthik Subbaraj can be seen showing his phone to everyone as Suriya joins a video call. The actor happily watches the audience’s reaction virtually while the crowd goes berserk.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj and Lokesh Kanagaraj attended the FDFS of Retro at Rohini Fort in Chennai. In multiple videos that went viral across social media platforms, they were seen having a fun time in the theater. The duo watched the movie with fans and left after a brief interaction with the audience.

Take a look at the video below:

Talking about Retro, viewers described it as a “moving story” about a gangster's quest for his true purpose in life. The first half of the film was praised for its strong character development and seamless introduction of the key conflict.

However, the second half took an unexpected turn, which some felt was a bit of a stumble. Despite this, the film is known for its emotional conclusion, a hallmark of many of Karthik Subbaraj’s stories. The biggest highlight for the viewers was the opportunity to see Suriya deliver a performance they’ve been eagerly waiting for on the big screen.

Advertisement

Take a look at some reactions below:

Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro features Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and several others in key roles. The movie has clashed with Nani's HIT: The Third Case at the box office. However, both the films have been receiving positive responses.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Retro Movie LIVE UPDATES and Reviews: Suriya starrer is set for a solid start at box office