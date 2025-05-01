WATCH: Kartik Aaryan's nervous confession to PM Narendra Modi at WAVES 2025 is totally relatable; 'Sorry Pradhan Mantri Ji...'

During his speech at the WAVES 2025 Summit, Kartik Aaryan shared a candid and relatable moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Feeling nervous, Kartik apologized to the Prime Minister, saying, "Pradhan Mantri Ji, sorry meri heartbeat bohot tez chal rahi hai aapke saamne" (Sorry, my heartbeat is racing in front of you).

Advertisement

The humble confession had everyone smiling, and we couldn’t help but relate to the actor’s honest admission of feeling starstruck in the presence of such a prominent leader.

Check out the video here:

The highly anticipated entertainment event of the year, WAVES 2025, has officially started in Mumbai today, Thursday, May 1. This marks the first-ever World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, organized by the Government of India, with the goal of showcasing the country’s flourishing media and entertainment sector.

The four-day event, running from May 1 to 4, is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has some exciting projects lined up. He will star alongside Sreeleela in an upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu, where Kartik will portray a singing sensation. The movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, under the banner of T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Production, with Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presenting it.

Advertisement

Aaryan is also set to appear in Dharma Productions' Naagzilla. Written by Gautam Mehra and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (known for Fukrey), the details regarding the female lead and other cast members are yet to be revealed. The film is being produced by Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Sujit Jain, Karan Johar, Aadar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on this intriguing project.

Kartik Aaryan is also starring in the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, backed by Karan Johar. The movie’s theatrical release is set for February 13, 2026.

The film was announced with a quirky video, featuring a voiceover by Kartik, where his character humorously discusses his three breakups and how his exes were left in a bad state after their relationships ended. He jokingly promises to do everything in his power to ensure that his fourth girlfriend doesn’t face the same fate.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey’s fresh new look at WAVES 2025 goes VIRAL; is it for his upcoming film on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar? WATCH