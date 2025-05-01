‘No country in world comes closer to India in having vibrant, rich culture of storytelling’: SS Rajamouli at WAVES Summit 2025

SS Rajamouli graced the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES) in Mumbai today, May 1. Taking the stage, he addressed the audience and said that India had been a land of stories and storytellers for thousands of years. He mentioned that the country had millions of stories from the Puranas and Itihasas.

The SSMB29 filmmaker pointed out that India had many languages, each with a history of hundreds of years. He said storytelling was part of India’s DNA. SS Rajamouli believed no other country in the world could match our rich and vibrant storytelling culture.

However, he noted that India was still not on par with other countries on the international stage. The RRR director expressed full confidence in India’s potential. He felt the country only needed a launchpad.

In SS Rajamouli's words, "We have so many languages in our country—each language has a history of hundreds of years. We have millions of stories from our histories, and we have countless art forms—hundreds of them. So, hundreds into billions—our stories are infinite."

RRR director further added, "No country in the world comes even close to India in terms of having this rich, vibrant culture of storytelling. But yet, on the international stage, we are not on par with the USA, South Korea, China, and other countries. I have no doubt in the power we possess—we just need a launchpad. I hope WAVES eases that launchpad."

Apart from SS Rajamouli, celebrities including Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Mohanlal are attending WAVES 2025. Several videos of their arrival have gone viral across social media platforms.

In a recent video, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya were seen arriving at the venue in their ethnic best. The two held each other close while attending the ceremony. They were joined by Nagarjuna.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth met his 2.0 co-star Akshay Kumar at the event and gave him a warm hug. Mohanlal also shared glimpses of the ceremony on his social media handles.

