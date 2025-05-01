Alia Bhatt is true ‘Marathi mulgi’ in Nauvari saree at WAVES 2025; fans say ‘Gangu chand thi aur chand he rahegi’

At the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt captured everyone’s attention with a stunning homage to Maharashtrian culture, presented with a modern twist. Staying true to her word, Alia embraced a contemporary interpretation of the traditional nauvari saree, featuring vibrant hues of pink and orange.

The highlight of Alia Bhatt's ensemble was a bold, plunge-neckline blouse. It combined sophistication with a hint of daring. The look perfectly reflected her unique ability to merge cultural respect with contemporary fashion trends. Alia shared pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "WAVE-ing at you! From cinema to gaming, from craft to tech… our stories, our talent, our vision, ready to lead. P.S. tell me how you like my #MaharashtraDay special look."

Advertisement

See post here:

Enhancing her ensemble were elegant drop earrings that added just the right touch of sparkle without drawing attention away from the striking saree. Alia opted for a soft, radiant makeup look, featuring a dewy finish, lightly defined eyes with kohl, and a nude lip, allowing her natural features to stand out.

Her hair was neatly tied back in a classic bun, accentuating the traditional vibe of the outfit. She completed the look with a pair of stylish block heels.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section and one admirer wrote, "Gangu chand thi aur chang he rahegi." One fan praised her look and commented, "Queen of Universe." Another person wrote, "So pretty and beautiful."

She was joined by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who complemented her vibrant look with a stylish green Nehru-collared kurta paired with black pants. Together, they made a fashionable and chic appearance at the summit.

Advertisement

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the WAVES Summit 2025 is a flagship initiative aimed at highlighting India’s spiritual and creative economy, encompassing everything—from cinema and craft to gaming and technology. The event is designed to foster cross-cultural collaboration and innovation, bringing together some of the country’s brightest talents under one roof.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Yash Raj Film's Alpha with Sharvari. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kartik Aaryan's nervous confession to PM Narendra Modi at WAVES 2025 is totally relatable; 'Sorry Pradhan Mantri Ji...'