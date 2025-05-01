Raid 2 Box Office Day 1 Mid-Day Trends: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer gains by the hour as audiences flock to theatres

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated crime thriller Raid 2 has finally hit theaters, and the mid-day trends suggest that the film is moving rapidly towards the projection of a Rs 15 crore net India opening. The trends as of 2 PM Thursday are not much different from what we reported this morning, demonstrating that the sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is looking at an impressive Day 1, just below two other 2025 Bollywood entries, Chhaava and Sikandar.

Raid 2, for those unversed, brings back the aforementioned star as the relentless IRS officer Amay Patnaik and pits him against Riteish Deshmukh, who plays the antagonist Dada Manohar Bhai. Vaani Kapoor joins the cast in a pivotal role. Certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes and has been released on around 4,000 screens across the country.

Theaters are witnessing continued footfall, driven by the partial Labour Day holiday today. The film is also doing particularly well in mass belts, where audiences are drawn to gritty storytelling and high-voltage drama. On social media, fans have already begun calling it a proper commercial entertainer, with many expressing appreciation for the gripping face-off between Devgn and Deshmukh.

The film is clashing with Retro and HIT 3 at the box office, but producer Bhushan Kumar called them non-threatening, emphasizing that Raid 2 is enjoying prime showcasing. He also asserted that dubbed films don’t usually pose a challenge in the Hindi market unless they are major titles like Pushpa.

Director Raj Kumar Gupta’s view on making the sequel is that it’s much easier than laying the foundation of the franchise. He also mentioned that his decision to make Raid 2 was driven by a compelling story and not just brand value.

For the record, the original movie came out in 2018 and raked in Rs 98 crore domestically while enjoying critical acclaim. Word of mouth will play a crucial role in shaping Raid 2’s business trajectory in the coming weeks.

For those wanting to know if Raid 2 will have a streaming release, the movie looks set to make Netflix its home once it has exhausted its theatrical run. The official confirmation on this bit of information is still awaited.

