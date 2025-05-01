SHOCKING twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Not only Tejaswini but THIS person also dies; PROMO

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers are set to introduce a major twist in the show that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. From Bhavika Sharma's surprising entry to Vaibhavi Hankare's shocking exit, the show has a lot to unfold in the upcoming episodes. Now, as shown in the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, not only Tejaswini but one more character will die in the show. Yes, along with Neil's wife, Tejaswini, Savi's husband Rajat will also die in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on their social media handle, offering fans a glimpse of the upcoming major twist. In the new promo, it is seen how Neil is devastated as he reaches the spot where Tejaswini's accident occurred. While the cops stop him, the media is reporting the major accident. Neil is shocked to see two dead bodies. Meanwhile, Savi, who is an IPS officer now, arrives at the accident spot to investigate.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

Savi is worried and shocked as she gets near the dead bodies. Neil breaks down seeing his wife Tejaswini dead. He then inquires about the second dead body, and Savi informs Neil that the second dead body is of her husband, Rajat. Savi breaks down remembering Rajat and seeing him dead. She then asks Neil why Rajat and Tejaswini were together. This question leaves both of them puzzled.

The caption of this promo reads, "Do laashein, do rishtey, aur kayi sawaal!" These episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be available to watch from Monday (May 5) at 7:10 PM on Star Plus.

Now, with Neil-Tejaswini and Savi-Rajat's track ending, the viewers will now see Savi and Neil's storyline. While both have lost their partners, it will be interesting to see how Savi and Neil will come together. Savi, who is in charge of the investigation, will chase to find the truth of why Rajat and Tejaswini were together. As she solves this puzzle, her relationship with Neil will evolve.

Bhavika Sharma, who played the role of Savi, has returned to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress essayed the role of Savi and starred opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj, who played Rajat.

Their storyline ended on a good note before the makers introduced Param Singh, Vaibhavi Hankare and Sanam Johar.

