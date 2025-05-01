NewJeans’ old dorm repeatedly robbed for fan items after members announced ADOR contract termination; report

A man in his twenties has been officially indicted for breaking into the former dormitory of K-pop group NewJeans and stealing items, according to reports released on May 1. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding security breaches, especially in light of the group’s ongoing contract dispute with ADOR.

The case, which first came to light earlier this week, involves a man identified only as ‘A’ who was charged with breaking and entering into the dormitory once used by the NewJeans members. The Seoul Western District Court officially indicted him on April 25, with police revealing details of the break-ins. According to the police investigation, ‘A’ first broke into the vacated dormitory on December 18, 2024, after discovering the door was unlocked. He then returned for a second intrusion on December 21, during which he stole several items, including clothes hangers and fan slogans, according to the charges.

The dormitory had been vacated by NewJeans after the girl group announced the termination of their exclusive contracts with ADOR in November 2024. This marked the end of their association with the agency, a move that led to major controversy. Since then, the group has been embroiled in a tense dispute with ADOR, which refuses to relinquish management rights over the group, despite the members’ desire to sever ties. The break-ins reportedly occurred soon after the members’ departure.

Although the exact motive behind the break-ins remains unclear, the fact that the items stolen were fan-related items like clothes hangers and slogans has added to the bizarre nature of the crime. Fans have expressed outrage over the situation, with many calling for greater security measures for idols.

The suspect, ‘A,’ is now facing trial for his actions, and authorities are working to ensure that such incidents don’t repeat in the future. Meanwhile, NewJeans’ fans continue to express concern over the group's safety, urging agencies and authorities to tighten security protocols to protect idols' privacy in the face of ongoing legal and personal conflicts.

The security breach comes at a time of heightened tension surrounding the group's relationship with ADOR. After vacating the dormitory, NewJeans has been at the center of media attention due to their legal and contractual battles. While ADOR insists on retaining control over the group's activities, the members have publicly expressed their intention to distance themselves from the label. This ongoing dispute has been making headlines, and now, the break-in only adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

