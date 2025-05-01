Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal in one frame at WAVES 2025 has us manifesting them on screen together; WATCH
WAVES 2025 is in full swing, and we've just caught a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone sharing a frame. Don't miss it — check it out here!
Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal were seen together in one frame at The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), and fans can't keep calm. The unexpected moment instantly sparked excitement online, with many already manifesting a film featuring the two talented stars. Their effortless charm and presence in a single frame have left fans dreaming of a powerful on-screen pairing. While it may just be a brief encounter for now, it’s enough to fuel hopes for a future collaboration. Watch the viral moment here!
Check out the video here:
