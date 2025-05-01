Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yi and more bring infectious energy to Good Boy script reading; PICS

Good Boy brings together medal-winning heroes turned cops. The series is filled with fun and action-filled episodes that follow a group of former athletes who leave behind their careers to become police officers. Once chasing medals, these young heroes now step into a world full of corruption and injustice, determined to fight back with courage and heart.

The Good Boy session brought together director Shim Na Yeon, writer Lee Dae Il, and a talented cast that includes Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, Tae Won Suk, and many more.

As per Donga, the production team shares, "From the very first practice, the actors completely embodied their characters. The script reading was alive with energy and a mix of laughter and tension. As these characters race toward justice more valuable than gold medals, their stories will deliver cathartic, feel-good thrills that transcend pain and defeat. Please look forward to it.”

Park Bo Gum takes the lead role of Yoon Dong Joo, a former boxing champion starting over as a rookie cop. His character is calm on the outside but burns with a strong sense of justice.

Kim So Hyun plays Ji Han Na, once a top shooter and a sharp and fearless patrol officer. She’s confident, strong, and ready to take on a challenge. Underneath her tough shell is a passionate heart.

Oh Jung Se steps into a darker role as Min Joo Young, a customs official by day and a mysterious crime boss by night. His chilling delivery during the reading reminded everyone why he’s one of the best at playing complex villains.

Lee Sang Yi plays Kim Jong Hyun, a fencing silver medalist turned police sergeant. His character is smart, dependable, and brings a quiet strength to the team.

Heo Sung Tae brings humor and warmth as Go Man Sik, the team leader and a former wrestler. Tae Won Suk joins as Shin Jae Hong, a former discus thrower with a big frame and a soft heart.

The show also features a strong supporting cast. Seo Hyun Chul plays the head of the police department and a longtime friend of Go Man Sik. Jung Man Sik is a former boxing coach who runs a security company.

Park Chul Min plays a well-connected pawnshop owner, while Seo Jeong Yeon runs a noodle shop tied to Dong Joo’s past. Seo Jae Hee appears as Han Na’s mother and works as an insurance agent.

Good Boy is set to air on May 31 at 10:40 PM KST on JTBC. With a cast this strong and a story full of heart and heroism, it’s one to watch.

