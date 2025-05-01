Was Arbaz Patel's ex-girlfriend pregnant with his child? Nikki Tamboli breaks silence; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli's relationship made headlines during their stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 5. After the show, the two have been going headstrong and receive immense love from their fans. Recently, while exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Nikki revealed how she doesn't let rumors affect their relationship. The actress even disclosed that Arbaz's girlfriend had claimed to be pregnant and had tried to create a fake controversy.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli explained how Arbaz Patel confessed everything to her about his life after they came out of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house. Nikki shared how she doesn't question Arbaz's loyalty even after receiving bad comments from people about him.

Nikki Tamboli revealed, "The controversy was so bad. He was with a girl in the past, and she destroyed him. There were fake news that lady is pregnant. Who accuses like that? No one says this. If you love somebody and if he doesn't want to be with you, you will not say such things because you love him. But if you have said then that is not love, that is an obsession to get that person and possessiveness. But when you love someone, all of this doesn't happen." Nikki elaborated on how love should be simple and there should be understanding.

Watch Nikki Tamboli's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

In the same interview, Nikki Tamboli opened up about her personal life challenge, her professional life and more. She recalled tough times when her family was hospitalised, her love life and controversies.

Looking back at her professional life, Nikki Tamboli kickstarted her acting career by working in South Indian films. She rose to fame after playing the lead role in Kanchana 3. After doing a few more South films, Nikki was offered the role of Bigg Boss 14. She became a household name due to her stint in the stunt-based reality show.

On Television, Nikki Tamboli was last seen in the hit cooking reality show, Celebrity MasterChef.

