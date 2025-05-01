Badshah’s latest song Velvet Flow lands him in legal trouble? Find out why
Badshah’s new track Velvet Flow has stirred controversy and landed him in legal trouble. Read on for all the details!
Rapper Badshah is facing legal heat as the Punjab Police registered an FIR following a complaint that his new track, Velvet Flow, includes allegedly offensive content related to Christianity.
As per a report in PTI, rapper Badshah has landed in legal trouble after a complaint was filed against his recent track, Velvet Flow. He allegedly hurt Christian beliefs. The report further stated that Emanual Masih, speaking on behalf of the Global Christian Action Committee, took issue with the usage of words like ‘church’ and ‘Bible’ in the song. According to them, they were presented in an offensive context.
Based on the complaint, police in Batala, located in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, registered an FIR at Qila Lal Singh police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The controversy has also sparked public outrage, with a protest taking place in Batala on the same day the case was filed. However, Badshah is yet to react to the allegations or the filing of the FIR against him.
Apart from this, Badshah also recently made headlines after he shared a video with visible weight loss. He took to Instagram and dropped a video where he appeared almost unrecognizable due to his remarkable weight loss and physical transformation. Fans took to the comment section and shared their surprising reaction seeing his new look.
Badshah, the 39-year-old Indian rapper and singer, rose to fame with his debut song, DJ Waley Babu, in 2018. It topped the Indian iTunes charts within 24 hours. He then made his acting debut in 2019 with the comedy-drama Khandani Shafakhana, alongside starring Varun Sharma and more.
The film was directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and written by Gautam Mehra. He has a number of hit tracks in his name, including Genda Phool, Garmi, Jugnu, and Paani Paani.
