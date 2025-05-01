Weekend Box Office Preview: Thunderbolts to lead the pack; Sinners and A Minecraft Movie to follow

As the month of May begins, the US box office is bracing for a wave of new releases and continued strong performances from holdover hits. From Marvel’s Thunderbolts to the horror sensation Sinners and the family-friendly A Minecraft Movie, here’s a forecast for the top three movies at the domestic box office over the weekend of May 2 to 4, 2025.

Box Office Forecast for May 2–4, 2025



Thunderbolts — New Release / Marvel Studios

The last film in the fifth phase of Marvel Studios is kicking off the summer box office this Friday, and the title is anticipated to post a three-day launch weekend in the range of USD 80 to USD 90 million. Following the somewhat lukewarm reception of Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts promises a better start with an 88 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, signaling strong word of mouth and better critical reception.

The film’s action-packed sequences and solid ensemble cast led by Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are expected to revive Disney’s theatrical streak this year, which was painfully crushed by Snow White live-action’s bombing in March.

Thunderbolts faces some challenges, including a relatively lesser-known B-team of characters. While the star power of Pugh and Stan is significant, the film’s success will largely depend on whether it can connect with audiences as successfully as previous MCU entries like Doctor Strange and Captain America.

Sinners — Week Three / Warner Bros

After an impressive second weekend, where it only dropped 6 percent, Sinners has become a horror phenomenon. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the R-rated film starring Michael B. Jordan has defied expectations and continued to perform in its second week. With a domestic total of over USD 130 million, Sinners is expected to bring in an additional USD 15 to USD 20 million this weekend. While Thunderbolts will certainly take a chunk of its audience, Sinners is proving to be a durable player in the box office race, especially with its tight-knit, gripping narrative and excellent performances.

The movie’s success is further highlighted by its record-breaking streak in the R-rated category, where its performance has almost been in line with last summer's blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. Although its international performance hasn’t been as explosive, stateside, Sinners is expected to go on to gross over USD 200 million.

A Minecraft Movie — Week Five / Warner Bros

A Minecraft Movie continues to be a solid performer as it enters its fifth weekend in theaters. Despite the steep drop-off from its USD 162.75 million opening, it’s still holding strong with projections for this weekend ranging from USD 10 million to USD 14 million.

This family-friendly film has earned over USD 800 million globally, with international markets outperforming domestic ones. The movie is set to cross the USD 1 billion mark eventually, though it may take longer than other recent blockbusters.

In conclusion, the weekend of May 2 to 4 promises to be an exciting one at the box office, with a slate featuring movies for all kinds of movie aficionados. The race to be the best sure will be competitive in the coming weeks.

