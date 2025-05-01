Retro Movie Review: Suriya, Pooja Hegde starrer delivers a mad romance set against gritty action backdrop

Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is a romantic action drama with Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

If you’re planning to catch Retro in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review you might want to check out!

The Plot

Retro follows the story of Paarivel Kannan (Paari), a man who has been unable to laugh since childhood. Raised by a kind woman, her husband treats Paari as a stranger, eventually using him as a henchman in his gangster operations.

However, after falling in love with Rukmini, Paari decides to leave behind his violent past and pursue a life of peace. But despite his efforts, Paari's past catches up with him, leading to a bigger conflict.

The film explores whether Paari can reunite with his love and how his life’s purpose is much more profound than it initially seems, unfolding the rest of the story.

The Good

Retro delivers exactly what one would expect from a Karthik Subbaraj romantic film. With stellar performances by Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the movie blends action, romance, and humor in a way that feels fresh and unique.

The screenplay and direction are captivating, drawing viewers into the emotions of the story. The well-crafted characters, such as Paari, Rukmini, and Thilagan, evolve with each chapter, adding depth and flavor to the narrative. Additionally, the subtle absurdity in the storyline enhances the overall experience, making it even more engaging.

With each arc of the screenplay, Subbaraj has skillfully crafted an engaging tale. Paari’s character, driven by intense love, resonates deeply with anyone who has experienced similar emotions, making it truly relatable and emotionally impactful.

On the technical side, Santhosh Narayanan delivers an outstanding score. While the music tracks were already popular, it’s the background score that truly breathes life into the film, enhancing every scene. The cinematography and editing are top-notch, complementing the exhilarating action sequences. The film’s mix of hand-to-hand combat and martial arts, particularly Thai Krabi-Krabong, adds a brilliant touch to the action.

The Bad

While Retro offers an engaging narrative, it falls into some familiar Tamil cinema tropes, making it feel somewhat predictable from a story perspective. Despite these moments, the screenplay effectively holds it together. The film also suffers from the common second-half lull.

Additionally, there’s a theme reminiscent of Jigarthanda DoubleX, which works well, but the emotional connection Paari has to his origins doesn’t feel fully authentic. However, despite these issues, the overall impact of the film remains intact.

The Performances

Retro boasts an impressive cast, including Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, and Joju George. Suriya delivers one of his best performances to date, while Pooja Hegde shines in a role unlike any of her previous ventures.

Pooja’s remarkable impact on the audience is matched by Jayaram’s standout comedic performance, which adds a refreshing touch to the film.

See the trailer for Retro:

The Verdict

Retro, starring Suriya in the lead, is an intense love story set against a grand action backdrop. The first half offers a thrilling experience for fans, while the second half loses some momentum.

Nonetheless, the film remains an entertaining watch and is definitely meant to be enjoyed on the big screen.

