Go Sung Hee reveals birth of first child with non-celebrity husband one year after baby’s arrival

Actress Go Sung Hee has quietly entered a beautiful new chapter in her life — becoming a mother! As per Xportsnews, the beloved star welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in 2024. The heartwarming news came to light as her family and friends recently gathered to celebrate her daughter's first birthday, marking a special milestone filled with love and joy.

Go Sung Hee gave birth to a daughter last year, and the family recently hosted a celebration in honor of the little one’s first birthday. Although she kept her journey into motherhood private, fans are now delighted to hear about this joyful development.

"Go Sung Hee gave birth to her first daughter last year. They recently held a celebration for her first birthday," Go Sung Hee's agency, MSteam Entertainment, reveals.

Go Sung Hee tied the knot with her non-celebrity husband in November 2022. The couple has largely kept their personal life out of the spotlight, making this news a touching surprise for many of her supporters.

Since her acting debut in the 2013 film An Ethics Lesson, Go Sung Hee has built an impressive career, starring in a wide range of K-dramas and films. She is well-known for her roles in popular dramas like Diary of a Night Watchman, While You Were Sleeping, Mother, Suits, and the workplace comedy Gaus Electronics, her most recent television appearance.

Her filmography also includes the romantic sci-fi series My Holo Love, the period drama King Maker: The Change of Destiny, and the star-packed movie A Year-End Medley, where she shared the screen with top actors like Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, and Im Yoon Ah.

Go Sung Hee has charmed viewers in various variety shows such as Law of the Jungle, Running Man, and Radio Star, showing off her playful and down-to-earth personality.

With this wonderful new role as a mother and her continued passion for acting, fans are excited to see what lies ahead for Go Sung Hee, both personally and professionally.

