Thunderbolts Scores 88 Percent on Rotten Tomatoes: Critics Call It ‘Game Changer’ for MCU
Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman headline a Marvel film gaining buzz for its emotional depth and bold reimagining of anti-heroes.
Marvel’s Thunderbolts is defying expectations. After the lukewarm reception to Captain America: Brave New World, fans and critics weren’t sure what to expect from the MCU’s 36th film. But with an impressive 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Thunderbolts is being hailed as a bold and emotional return to form—and possibly the franchise's most surprising hit in years.
Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts brings together a ragtag team of anti-heroes played by Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, and David Harbour. Based on the comics, the story follows a group of former villains thrown together to complete a near-impossible mission—reminiscent of Guardians of the Galaxy, but with a darker edge.
What sets Thunderbolts apart is its grounded character work. Critics have praised the film’s willingness to explore real-world issues like grief, trauma, and mental health—an unusual but welcome turn for the MCU. Florence Pugh (Yelena) and Lewis Pullman (Bob/The Sentry) are being singled out for delivering emotionally rich performances that add gravity to the film’s chaos.
Originally debuting with a near-perfect 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the score has since adjusted to a still-strong 88%—higher than many recent Marvel outings. Critics are applauding the mix of heart, humor, and tension, with several comparing it favorably to DC’s Suicide Squad and Marvel’s own Guardians.
The film doesn’t shy away from its darker themes, touching on substance abuse and depression. Yet it also finds moments of levity and delivers some of the most memorable MCU humor in years. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ return as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is being praised as a standout, with critics calling her “a villain you’ll love to hate.”
With emotional weight, unpredictable characters, and a fresh indie tone, Thunderbolts might be the spark Marvel needed. It’s not just another superhero flick—it’s a reminder that the MCU still has surprises up its sleeve.
