Did BTS’ V lend his voice to Lost In Starlight's OST? Fans feel ‘major Taehyung energy’ after animated film’s trailer drop

Fans of BTS’ Taehyung (V) were left utterly captivated following the release of the trailer for Lost In Starlight. It’s Netflix’s highly anticipated first-ever Korean-language animated feature. The film has been generating buzz for its beautiful animation and intriguing sci-fi romance storyline. It’s also gaining attention due to the mysterious vocals heard in the trailer. Fans began to wonder whether the deep, emotive voice featured in the trailer could belong to none other than the BTS member, Taehyung.

The trailer features a soft and rich baritone that immediately reminded fans of Taehyung’s signature voice. Given his previous contributions to popular K-drama soundtracks such as Sweet Night for Itaewon Class and Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer, many fans were quick to connect the dots. The style of the vocals, combined with the emotional depth of the song, seemed to mirror Taehyung’s unique vocal timbre. This led to a flurry of speculations that he might have secretly contributed to the Lost In Starlight soundtrack.

Neither Netflix nor HYBE, Taehyung’s agency, has confirmed if he is behind the vocals. However, fans quickly flooded social media with posts and discussions, questioning if it was really him singing. The mix of Taehyung’s unmistakable vocal style with the hauntingly beautiful instrumental arrangement in the trailer made the theory even more compelling.

While some fans believe that the similarities in the vocals are purely coincidental, others are holding out hope that Taehyung has indeed been involved in this project. The idea of Taehyung quietly contributing to such a project without prior announcement has left many fans eager to learn more about the film’s music.

Meanwhile, Lost In Starlight is a sci-fi romance directed by Han Ji Won, set in the year 2050. The film follows the story of an astronaut preparing for a mission to Mars and a musician who repairs old record players. As the two form an unexpected romantic bond, their relationship is tested by the trials of space exploration, ambition, and the physical and emotional distance between them. The film is set to make history as Netflix’s first Korean-language animated feature.

Moreover, Lost In Starlight is slated for release on May 30, 2025. The film, aside from its stunning animation, features the voices of Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung. The speculation over Taehyung’s possible involvement has only added to the growing anticipation surrounding the film. As Lost In Starlight approaches its release, fans are anxiously waiting for confirmation or further teasers.

