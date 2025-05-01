HIT Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Nani’s cop saga eyes top spot with potential for strongest opening yet

All eyes are on today's releasing Telugu flick HIT 3, the third and grittiest installment in director Sailesh Kolanu’s cop thriller franchise. Needless to say, the film is gearing up for a massive Day 1 at the box office. Starring Nani in an intense, action-packed role, the film has already clocked over Rs 14 crore in pre-sales worldwide. With Day 1 estimates at a Rs 20 crore gross, that would be a sort of record if achieved. This would put HIT 3 in competition with Nani’s previous outings, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Dasara, for the top spot among his career-best openers.

To put things in perspective, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram earned over Rs 11 crore in India on its first day and crossed Rs 20 crore gross globally. Dasara, on the other hand, remains the benchmark with a Rs 22 crore India gross and a worldwide figure of slightly over Rs 30 crore. HIT 3 stands a solid chance of grabbing the No. 2 or No. 3 spot in this list, depending on final numbers from the night shows and walk-ins.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who has steered all three HIT films (HIT: The First Case with Vishwaksen and HIT: The Second Case with Adivi Sesh), HIT 3 amps up the stakes with stylized violence, complex plotting, and raw emotion. The film’s gritty tone, supported by an A-rating, hasn’t stopped audiences from turning up in big numbers.

But HIT 3 isn't without stiff competition. In Tamil Nadu, Suriya’s gangster drama Retro is leading the charge, projected to surpass his previous best Kanguva. In Kerala, Thudarum, starring Mohanlal, is dominating headlines with a Rs 100 crore gross already and continues to dominate. Bollywood’s thriller flick Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgan, is likely to give tough competition.

Interestingly, due to 4-week OTT release deals, the Hindi dubbed versions of HIT 3 and Retro haven’t been released in several national chains. Still, the Telugu audience has turned out in strong support, and whether Nani can outdo his own Dasara magic remains the big question of the day.

