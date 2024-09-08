Black Myth: Wukong Fox Spirit Quest Complete Walkthrough

Black Myth: Wukong game has risen to the top of the charts within no time. Released on August 20, 2024, the game has sold nearly 18 million units within no time, making it one of the highest-selling games of all time. The action-role-playing game is inspired by the classical Chinese novel, 'Journey to the West' and follows the anthropomorphic monkey based on the character of Sun Wukong from the novel.

It has several quests for the players to complete, which gives them rewards toward the end. One of the quests that a lot of players have been looking forward to completing is the fox quest. So, here’s a complete walkthrough of how to complete that quest.

The fox quest is the side quest available in Chapter 3 of the game. The starting point of the quest is located in the Valley of Ecstacy. You will enter this valley after fighting the Non-White Boss. To begin with, rest up at the Forest of Felicity Shrine, then follow the main path that leads to the gate, with a dead monk leaning against the pole.

You must interact with this fallen monk to start the snow fox questline. Exhaust the dialogue until you turn into a fox spirit. However, you don’t have to stay in the fox form though. You can easily use the button prompt on the right side, of the screen to turn into a monkey again.

To turn back into a fox, you can use the Snow Fox Brush, you have been given. It is under your inventory under the ‘items’ category. To complete this Fox Quest, you have to take the spirit to the New Thunderclap Temple, which is in the final section of Chapter 3. But if you have already unlocked the “Temple Entrance Shrine”, you can fast travel there directly.

Then, continuing from the Thunderclap Temple Entrance, get through the first building with Buddha statues inside. Then move through a courtyard and head upstairs to the left.

Go left at the first opportunity and enter the building. Inside this building, take the stairs to your right. At the balcony, turn right once and then again. You will enter another courtyard, with a large staircase on the left. Once you see a monk praying in front of this statue, you must kill it to satisfy the fox’s hunger for revenge.

Now, use the snow fox brush to turn into a fox, and approach the monk. The monk will reveal himself as the Non-Void boss, who is very easy to defeat.

When Non-Void becomes non-existent, return to the dead monk’s dead body and interact with the snow fox pelt again. This would complete the side quest and then, reward you with Snow Fox Brush Curio which would moderately increase the duration of transformations. The quest is now complete.