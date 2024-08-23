How to Access Black Myth Wukong Chapter 3 Secret Area? White Snow, Ice Cold Walkthrough

If you’ve uncovered all the secrets in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong, it’s time to dive into Chapter 3, which is even longer than the previous two. Chapter 3 is packed with its own secrets and a bunch of quests. So, here’s how to unlock the secret area in Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong.

You need to explore and complete the secret area in Chapter 3 before you face the final boss. If you don’t, getting the true ending becomes impossible unless you fight the final bosses again or in NG+ after finishing the game.

While there’s a lot of information available about other secret areas, this one in Chapter 3 is more elusive. To access it, you have to speak to an NPC located in The Great Pagoda in Pagoda Realm. He only appears after you reach a certain point in the game and after you complete some side quests. From The Great Pagoda shrine in Pagoda Realm, just head up the stairs in the big room, and you’ll find him waiting by the wall.

To unlock the true ending, you need to complete three main tasks: find the Grand Pagoda, finish the Loong questline, and wrap up the main story with the first ending. The final step is straightforward—just reach the final chapter, Mount Huaguo, and defeat the final bosses, Stone Monkey and the Great Sage's Broken Shell.

The 4 Captains' Quest

The first secret quest you can start in Chapter 3 is the 4 Captains quest, which you get from a prisoner in the Pagoda Realm. This prisoner is actually the third rat prince from the Kingdom of Flowing Sands. He asks you to find the souls of his four captains and put them to rest. You’ll find him locked in a cell right next to where you begin this level. To unlock his cell, you need to defeat Captain Lotus Vision, who is behind the second Shrine in the Pagoda Realm.

The Great Pagoda

The Great Pagoda is a puzzling yet crucial location hidden away in a corner of this snowy realm. You can find it by heading to the right of the Snow-Veiled Trail. This place is grand and mysterious, with walls displaying end-of-chapter paintings from your previous chapters that update whenever you complete a chapter. There are seven empty slots on the walls, hinting that there are seven chapter endings for Black Myth: Wukong.

Cyan Loong

Once you make it to Turtle Island, just before the Kang Ji Star boss fight, you can head to the right edge of Turtle Island from the Turtle Island Shrine in the Bitter Lake area. You’ll spot a statue of a Loong fishing there. If you have the Loong Scales item from Chapter 2, this will activate the statue for the third Loong boss fight in the story so far.

The Painted World

After dropping from Turtle Island onto the North Shore of the Bitter Lake Shrine, head left along the shore to find a lone Loong. This triggers a boss fight with Chen Loong. Once defeated, Chen Loong will ask you to retrieve a Celestial Pill from Xu Dog. Xu Dog, who asks for your help in Chapter 2, can be found next to the Cellar Shrine under the Tiger Temple location. Interact with him, choose "Talk," and bring the pill back to Chen Loong to enter the painted world.

In this painted world, you’ll discover a secret NPC hub where Shen Monkey, Xu Dog, Chen Loong, and Yin Tiger gather.

The Turtle Tear

From the North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine, head to the right until you encounter the corpse of a Giant Serpent. Interact with it to make the Giant Turtle shed a tear. Then, return to the location under the giant turtle to collect a new Soak.

Treasure Hunter Quest

You can start the Treasure Hunter Quest by heading left from the North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine. Enter the temple, and you’ll find an NPC being attacked by three Yaoguais. After defeating them, find the NPC again in the Valley of Ecstasy by heading left from the Forest of Felicity Shrine and dropping down to the Towers of Karma Shrine. He’ll ask for warmth, which you can provide by casting Ring of Fire. Afterward, head right from the Forest of Felicity Shrine and drop down into the Melon Fields for a secret boss fight that unlocks the Spell Binder Spell.

Frog Boss

The third Frog Boss awaits you, using Frost Type attacks. You should be familiar with the frog boss's moves by now. You can find this boss by going through the gate in front of the Forest of Felicity Shrine and exploring the left-side area. Be sure to check out all Frog and Tadpole locations.

Finally, there’s the Snow Fox quest, where the spirit of a deceased Fox Yaoguai asks for your help to get revenge on the priest who killed her. She gives you an item that lets you transform into a Fox spirit to confront the priest.