In its Cosmicube update, Among Us introduced 'stars,' which are paid add-ons that players use to buy cosmetics in Cosmicubes. The in-game currency lets players buy cool items like pets, hats, and skins for their Among Us character.

There are three types of currencies in Among Us features: Beans, Stars, and Pods. Players can use Beans to buy Cosmicubes and then use Pods to unlock cosmetic gear—all without spending real money.

However, Stars act as a premium version of Beans. Since Beans are earned for free by playing Among Us, it takes longer to buy and open Cosmicubes. Stars offer a quick way to purchase Cosmicubes, different from Beans, which are earned through regular gameplay. You can buy Stars in packs of 20, 30, 50, 110, and 300. Unlike Beans, Stars can't be earned in-game and must be bought with real money.

How to get Stars in Among Us?

It's pretty straightforward. The only way to get Stars in Among Us is by spending real money. As a premium currency, Stars can only be obtained through in-game purchases. You can buy Star bundles from the shop, with prices ranging from $1.99 to $24.99.

You can't earn these Stars by playing the game; you have to buy them. But if you love the game, spending money on Stars supports its development.

Step 1: Launch the app

Open Among Us on your device. It's available on Android, iOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Step 2: Visit the shop

Go to the main menu and find the dollar sign icon. Select the Star icon to view Star bundles. If you're using Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, you can also purchase Stars from their official stores—just make sure you're logged into your Among Us account.

Step 3: Purchase a Star bundle

Buy a Star bundle. They come in packs of 20, 30, 50, 110, and 300. Prices vary for each bundle. If you don't have a payment method linked to your account, you'll need to add one.

20: $1.99 USD

30: $2.99 USD

50: $4.99 USD

110: $9.99 USD

300: $24.99 USD

Once your payment is processed, the Stars will be added to your account. You can then use them to buy cosmetics in the shop.

Can you turn Beans into Stars in Among Us?

Nope. Beans and Stars are completely different in-game currencies in Among Us. Stars can only be purchased with money, whereas Beans can be obtained by playing the game.

Are Stars free in Among Us?

No, Stars aren’t free and are sold in bundles in the game's shop. Players need a payment method to buy Stars. Before purchasing, it’s a good idea to check the shop to see how many Stars you might need.

Remember, Beans and Stars are not required to play Among Us effectively. They're only for buying cosmetic items, which don't impact gameplay. It would have been a shame if it did impact the gameplay, though. In the true essence of the word, Among Us has taken the world by storm, but how much do we know of the people who are behind it? Here's all you need to know.

Who made Among Us?

Among Us became a huge hit during the summer of 2020, especially when in-person activities were limited due to the pandemic. Despite its sudden rise, the game had been in the works for years by its original three-person team at InnerSloth.

Released first on mobile platforms on June 15, 2018, it didn't gain popularity until Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris played it in July 2020. Since then, InnerSloth has expanded its team, but the game was initially created by Marcus Bromander, Forest Willard, and Amy Liu.

Bromander, inspired by the party game Mafia and the sci-fi horror movie The Thing, conceived the idea for Among Us. He was already known for his work on the Henry Stickmin series, which he started in 2008. Along with Willard and Liu, Bromander developed Among Us, which has now become a global sensation.