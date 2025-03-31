Get-Set Baby OTT release: When and where to watch Unni Mukundan’s Malayalam comedy drama online
Here’s everything you need to know about Unni Mukundan’s Get-Set Baby before its OTT release.
Get-Set Baby is a Malayalam comedy-drama that hit the big screens on February 21. Directed by Vinay Govind, the movie received praise for Marco star Unni Mukundan’s performance. Those who missed it in theaters can soon catch it online, as it is set for its digital debut.
When and where to watch Get-Set Baby
According to Indian Express Malayalam, Unni Mukundan’s Get-Set Baby will start streaming on Manorama Max in the last week of April. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Official trailer and plot of Get-Set Baby
The story of Get-Set Baby follows Arjun Balakrishnan, a skilled gynecologist specializing in fertility treatments. His passion for the field is deeply rooted in personal experiences, especially his bond with his mother. Over time, he builds a successful career and earns recognition.
As he navigates his profession, Arjun encounters various challenges, including societal pressure and ethical dilemmas. His wife, Swathy, and a middle-aged couple seeking treatment play pivotal roles in his journey. However, an unexpected setback shakes his confidence, disrupting both his personal and professional life.
Struggling with self-doubt, Arjun embarks on a journey of self-reflection, confronting his fears, reevaluating his ambitions, and learning valuable lessons along the way. The film explores themes of fertility, relationships, and perseverance, capturing his transformation as he fights to regain control of his life.
Cast and crew of Get-Set Baby
Get-Set Baby is directed by Vinay Govind and written by YV Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran. The film is produced by Sajiv Soman, Suunil Jain, and Prakshali Jain, with cinematography by Alex J Pulickal and editing by Arju Benn. Meanwhile, the music is composed by Sam CS.
The cast features Unni Mukundan as Dr. Arjun Balakrishnan and Nikhila Vimal as Swathi. Chemban Vinod Jose plays CI Rahim Abdul Rawther, while Shyam Mohan appears as Dr. Ranjith. The film also stars Surabhi Lakshmi, Johny Antony, Sudheesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, and Meera Vasudevan in key roles. Bhagath Manuel, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Fara Shibla, Punya Elizabeth, Jewel Mary, and Ganga Meera also round out the ensemble.
