EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman recalls achieving THIS milestone through CID

CID, starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, has been one of the most iconic shows on Indian television screens. After a hiatus of 6 years, the hit show returned on television in 2025 and also premiered on Netflix. While the show is loved for its interesting episodes and unexpected twists, only a few know that ACP Pradyuman, Daya and Abhijeet have set a record in the Guinness World Records. For those who don't know, a CID episode has been recorded in the Guinness World Records.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava spoke about shooting the longest single-shot episode titled 'The Inheritance,' and its duration was 111 minutes. This episode was shot in 2004. Talking about this milestone, Satam, aka ACP Pradyuman, shared, "There were 170+ people there when the episode was shot. We have all been a part of setting a record. We are proud that, being Indians, we set a record."

Watch CID actors Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava's exclusive interview here-

Mr.Satam explained how the CID team is proud, and it is a huge achievement for India. He shared how they are a part of the world record. Dayanand Shetty praised the director and the cameraman who shot the episode in four stories and mentioned how it was the biggest achievement.

In the same interview, the three main leads of CID also shared untold behind-the-scenes stories and revealed heart-pounding near-death stunt experiences while shooting for the show.

For the uninformed, Pinkvilla was the first one to inform its readers that CID is set to go on floors in Mumbai from November 2024. CID went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India. The show returned on December 21, 2024, and airs Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

