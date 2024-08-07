Kai Cenat Reveals If He Will Collab With Kamala Harris in Aggressive Rant After Adin Ross' Donald Trump Stream

Massively popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has revealed that Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has repeatedly requested him to stream for them – offers he’s bluntly declined because he doesn’t “give a f–k” about politics.

Cenat disclosed the Harris campaign’s apparent interest in partnering with him during an August 6th livestream (titled BOUGHT A NEW HOUSE / HOUSE TOUR / CLICK HERE / ELITE GAMER /BIGGEST DWARF / ATHLETE).

During this stream, Cenat, in a frustrated outburst, shared: “On top of that, I’ve got the f–king secret service calling me five times, n–a! I don’t know god damn s–t about politics! I don’t know nothing!”

“Aye, I’mma keep it a stack,” he continued. “I’mma go ahead and say it. I don’t give a f–k. Okay?”

Explaining more about the effort to use his celebrity to gain votes from younger Americans, Cenat elaborated, “Listen, I had a bad b—h that I been trying to get on for like, the last three…the last two years, that I haven’t spoke to in like a year. I haven’t spoke to this girl in so god damn long, and she had the audacity to text me ‘We need you a part of the campaign.'”

“At first I thought she was talking about like a game, a video game, a modern warfare game, or some s–t,” said Cenat. “Or if not that, a clothing brand. I’m like ‘What campaign?'”

After teasing “Shorty gonna say,” Cenat laughed and admitted, “HAH! We not gonna get into details.”

While Cenat didn’t explicitly name Harris, the timing and the nature of the requests strongly suggest that it’s the Vice President’s campaign seeking his partnership.

Interestingly, Cenat’s disclosure about the Harris campaign’s attempt to connect with younger voters through a popular internet personality came just one day after streamer Adin Ross hosted former President Donald Trump for an interview .

After Donald Trump sat down for an interview with a social media influencer whose past guests have included an accused rapist and an avowed white supremacist, the host gave the former president a Tesla Cybertruck and a Rolex watch, potentially violating campaign finance laws.

Trump’s campaign has since said it will seek guidance from the Federal Election Commission on how to handle these gifts. Adin Ross, the internet celebrity who hosted Trump, has not commented publicly on how these gifts relate to campaign finance laws, which limit individual contributions to $3,300 – far less than the value of the truck and watch.

Ross, a 23-year-old professional video game streamer, gained fame by hosting guests like Andrew Tate, who is facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, and white supremacist provocateur Nick Fuentes. Banned from Twitch for homophobic and racist comments, Ross now streams on Kick, a Twitch competitor, where he hosted Trump for an 80-minute interview on Monday.