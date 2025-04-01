6 Upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in theaters in April 2025: Kesari: Chapter 2 to The Bhootnii

The month of April has just started, and realizing the movie fest it is going to bring for the Bollywood buffs, we're also back with a curated list of movies releasing this week. If you enjoy the silver screen experience, then you will be spoiled for choice with a promising line-up of films releasing this month. Check them out.

1. Jaat (April 10)

Sunny Deol is set to bring his action avatar back on silver screens with Gopichand Malineni’s directorial, Jaat. The film also features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Swarupa Ghosh among others in the key roles.

2. Akaal (April 10)

Backed by Karan Johar, the Hindi-Punjabi film Akaal is a period drama based on the Khalsa warriors. It is written and directed by Gippy Grewal, who is also leading the film alongside Nimrat Khaira, Shinda Grewal, and Gurpeet Ghuggi in the key roles.

3. Phule (April 11)

Ananth Mahadevan’s directorial is another period drama, releasing in the first week of April. Led by Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, the upcoming film is based on social activists Jyotirao and Savitri Bai Phule, respectively. It narrates their journey, highlighting Phule’s fight for women’s right to education.

4. Kesari: Chapter 2 (April 18)

If you enjoy period-drama films, then Kesari: Chapter 2 is another option releasing this month. The historical courtroom drama is based on the life of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair and showcases the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It will feature Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

5. The Bhootnii (April 18)

Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari are set to entertain the fans with their upcoming horror-comedy, The Bhootnii. Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film promises hilarious punch lines with a romantic subplot. The audiences will also be experiencing supernatural encounters that promise to be equally frightening.

6. Ground Zero (April 25)

Emraan Hashmi will be showcasing his never-before-seen avatar in his upcoming film, Ground Zero. Inspired by real-life events, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir, where Emraan's character is seen embarking on a mission to restore peace to the valley while navigating the complex web of conflicts along the way.

