‘Weird and Cinge’: Adin Ross Trolled for Gifting Donald Trump Custom Cybertruck in Kick Streamer's Most Viewed Broadcast

Adin Ross has finally made it happen. He hosted a stream with former United States president Donald Trump, who is once again running for office and is a heavy favorite to win this year’s election.

The support of citizens multiplied after Donald Trump almost got k*lled on live television. July 13, 2024, will always be remembered as one of the most violent days in the history of the United States and the entire globe. Former US president Donald Trump organized a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

While Donald Trump was addressing the people in broad light in a full audience-packed place on live television, seven gunsh*ts were fired at him, and he nearly escaped bullets. One of the bullets even pierced his ear. Secret services came to rescue Trump and cover him. Moments after the Secret Service took down the attacker, Donald Trump raised his hand with the side of his face bloodied, making it one of the most coldest moments in history.

According to a report by Streamschart, the stream by Adin Ross has broken all major viewership records and has become the most-watched video on his channel. The stream peaked at over 583K viewers. The last record set by Adin Ross in terms of peak views was 487,000 viewers on his stream when Playboy Carti joined him back in February.

During the short-lived 95-minute stream, Adin Ross gifted Donald Trump a custom Tesla Cyber Truck with his iconic hand gesture pose from the July 13th incident wrapped on it. After showing Cybertruck to Donald Trump, Adin Ross asked about his thoughts on the wrap, to which Donald Trump said, “Incredible.”

ALSO READ: How Much Does Kai Cenat Make Per Stream?

But fans think differently. People all around the world are now brutally roasting Adin Ross for gifting a Tesla Cuber Truck to Donald Trump. Fans are sharing their hilarious thoughts on a recent X post by the popular X update account, Dexerto, where they shared a part of a clip where Adin was seen gifting Trump Cybertruck.

A fan reacted and commented, “Imagine giving an expensive gift to a billionaire”

Another fan commented, “Rich people gifting even richer people expensive items.”

Another fan commented and predicted Donald Trump wouldn’t keep track, “He can't even keep these gifts. They are considered campaign contributions. He has to donate them.”



Another fan commented that it looks like Donald Trump doesn't like the gift: “Trump's look is actually hilarious; he doesn't like it, lol.”

Advertisement

Another fan called Whole Segment, where Adin gifted Trump Cyber Truck cringe, “Weird and cringe.”

Another fan commented, “Trump looks so uncomfortable and out of place.”

The stream had many other exciting topics, including Donald Trump revealing that his son Barron Trump is a big-time fan of Adin’s kick streams. Trump talked about multiple topics, including revealing his favorite UFC fighter is Khabib Nurmagomedov, which sparked a controversy. Conor McGregor went off on Trump for picking a non-American fighter as his favorite fighter.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has collaborated with popular young streams to connect with the youth. He has also shared screens with other popular influencers, from Logan Paul and Nelk Boys, in the past.

ALSO READ: Adin Ross Net Worth in 2024