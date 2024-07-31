New Video Games Coming Out in 2024: Release Date Calendar

As we approach August 2024, the anticipation for unreleased games continues to build. The upcoming months promise an exhilarating experience for gaming enthusiasts. With Microsoft Gaming and Sony announcing release dates for their highly anticipated Xbox Series X and exclusive PS5 games, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting adventure.

While the upcoming Switch games roster appears relatively light, the swirling rumors of the eagerly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 add an air of excitement to the gaming landscape.

Following the impressive showcase of the best games of 2023, the gaming community eagerly awaits to see if 2024 can match the previous year's excellence. The array of promising new games, including exciting PC titles and the final releases for the PS4 and Xbox One, instills confidence that 2024 is poised to be a standout year in gaming history.

Delve into the biggest video game release dates of 2024 to navigate the months with confirmed game releases, and discover the key upcoming releases yet to receive firm windows.

Games in August 2024

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home (Mobile) - August

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (PC, PS4/5, Switch, XB1, XSX/S) - August 1

World of Goo 2 (Switch) - August 2

Cat Quest 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - August 8

Steamworld Heist 2 (Switch) - August 8

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (XSX/S, Xbox One) - August 15

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (PC, Consoles) - August 16

Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - August 20

Dustborn (PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/S) - August 20

Concord (PS5, PC) - August 23

WoW: The War Within (PC) - August 26

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Switch) - August 29

Visions of Mana (PC, PS4/5, XSX/S) - August 29

Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - August 30

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered (PC, PS4/5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - August 31

Games in September 2024

Prison Architect 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 3

The Casting of Frank Stone (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 3

Quidditch Champions (PC, PS, Xbox, Switch) - September 3

Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, XSX/S) - September 4

Astro Bot (PS5) - September 6

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - September 6

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 9

Yars Rising (PC, PS4/5, Switch, XSX/S) - September 10

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5, PC, XSX/S) - September 12

Funko Fusion (PC, PS4/5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - September 13

Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 17

Enotria: The Last Song (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 19

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 19

God of War Ragnarok (PC) - September 19

Frostpunk 2 (PC) - September 20

Ara: History Untold (PC) - September 24

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/S, Switch) - September 24

Greedfall 2 (PC) - September 2

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (PC, Switch, PS5, XSX/S) - September 25

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) - September 26

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 (PS4/5, Switch) - September 26

EA Sports FC 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, Xbox One, Switch) - September 27

Games in October 2024

Silent Hill 2 (PS5, PC) - October 8

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion (Xbox, PC) - October 8

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) - October 10

Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S) - October 11

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - October 11

New World: Aeternum (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - October 15

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) - October 17

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (PC, PS4/5, Switch, XSX/S) - October 18

Terminator: Survivors (PC) - October 24

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Switch, PC, PS4/5) - October 24

Ys X: Nordics (PS4, PS5, PC, Switch) - October 25

Sonic x Shadow Generations (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - October 25

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One) - October 25

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - October 29

No More Room in Hell 2 (PC - Early Access) - October 31

Games in November 2024

Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Switch) - November 7

Slitterhead (PC, PS4/5, XSX/S) - November 8

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) - November 14

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - November 15

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox) - November 19

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, XSX/S) - November 20

Games in December 2024

Despite a year packed with numerous video game releases, there hasn’t been anything concrete information on scheduled December release.

To Be Announced Games

Ark 2 (PC, XSX/S)

Avowed (PC, XSX/S) Fall

Baby Steps (PC, PS5)

Batman Arkham Shadow (Meta Quest 3) - Fall

Blue Protocol (PS5, XSX/S, PC)

Creatures of Ava (XSX/S, PC)

Deca Police (Switch)

Disney Pixel RPG (Mobile)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - Fall

EA Sports FC Tactical (Mobile)

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S)

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (PC, PS4/5, Switch, XSX/S) - Winter

Hyper Light Breaker - early access (PC) - Late summer

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (Mobile, PS4, PS5, Switch)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PC, XSX/S)

inZOI (PC)

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (PC, PS5, XSX/S)

Killer Bean - early access (PC) - Summer

Killing Floor 3 (PC, PS5, XSX/S)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S)

LEGO Horizon Adventures (PC, PS5, Switch) - Fall

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage (PC, PS5, XSX/S)

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Switch, PC, PS4)

Metal Slug Tactics (PC, PS, Xbox, Switch) - Fall

Metro Awakening (PSVR 2, Quest 2/3, Steam VR)

MXGP – The Official Game (PS5, PC, XSX/S)

Neva (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch)

Nobody Wants to Die (PC, PS5, XSX/S)

Path of Exile 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - Late 2024

Planet Coaster 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - Fall 2024

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (Mobile)

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (Switch)

Skydance’s Behemoth (VR)

Sonic Rumble (Mobile) - Winter

Subnautica 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S)

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game (PS5, XSX/S, Switch, PC) - Fall

Temtem: Swarm (PC) - Q3

Thank Goodness You’re Here! (PS5, PC, Switch)

The Alters (PC, PS5, XSX/S)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (XSX/S)

The Plucky Squire (PC, PS5, Switch, XSX/S)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS, Xbox)

Thrasher (VR)

Unknown 9: Awakening (PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/S) - Fall

Until Dawn (PC, PS5)

Wanderstop (PC, PS5)

Windblown (PC Early Access)