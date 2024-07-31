New Video Games Coming Out in 2024: Release Date Calendar
As we approach August 2024, the anticipation for unreleased games continues to build. The upcoming months promise an exhilarating experience for gaming enthusiasts. With Microsoft Gaming and Sony announcing release dates for their highly anticipated Xbox Series X and exclusive PS5 games, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting adventure.
While the upcoming Switch games roster appears relatively light, the swirling rumors of the eagerly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 add an air of excitement to the gaming landscape.
Following the impressive showcase of the best games of 2023, the gaming community eagerly awaits to see if 2024 can match the previous year's excellence. The array of promising new games, including exciting PC titles and the final releases for the PS4 and Xbox One, instills confidence that 2024 is poised to be a standout year in gaming history.
Delve into the biggest video game release dates of 2024 to navigate the months with confirmed game releases, and discover the key upcoming releases yet to receive firm windows.
Games in August 2024
Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home (Mobile) - August
Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (PC, PS4/5, Switch, XB1, XSX/S) - August 1
World of Goo 2 (Switch) - August 2
Cat Quest 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - August 8
Steamworld Heist 2 (Switch) - August 8
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (XSX/S, Xbox One) - August 15
Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (PC, Consoles) - August 16
Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - August 20
Dustborn (PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/S) - August 20
Concord (PS5, PC) - August 23
WoW: The War Within (PC) - August 26
Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Switch) - August 29
Visions of Mana (PC, PS4/5, XSX/S) - August 29
Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - August 30
Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered (PC, PS4/5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - August 31
Games in September 2024
Prison Architect 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 3
The Casting of Frank Stone (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 3
Quidditch Champions (PC, PS, Xbox, Switch) - September 3
Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, XSX/S) - September 4
Astro Bot (PS5) - September 6
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - September 6
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 9
Yars Rising (PC, PS4/5, Switch, XSX/S) - September 10
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5, PC, XSX/S) - September 12
Funko Fusion (PC, PS4/5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - September 13
Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 17
Enotria: The Last Song (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 19
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - September 19
God of War Ragnarok (PC) - September 19
Frostpunk 2 (PC) - September 20
Ara: History Untold (PC) - September 24
Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/S, Switch) - September 24
Greedfall 2 (PC) - September 2
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (PC, Switch, PS5, XSX/S) - September 25
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) - September 26
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 (PS4/5, Switch) - September 26
EA Sports FC 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, Xbox One, Switch) - September 27
Games in October 2024
Silent Hill 2 (PS5, PC) - October 8
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion (Xbox, PC) - October 8
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) - October 10
Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S) - October 11
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - October 11
New World: Aeternum (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - October 15
Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) - October 17
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (PC, PS4/5, Switch, XSX/S) - October 18
Terminator: Survivors (PC) - October 24
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Switch, PC, PS4/5) - October 24
Ys X: Nordics (PS4, PS5, PC, Switch) - October 25
Sonic x Shadow Generations (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - October 25
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One) - October 25
Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - October 29
No More Room in Hell 2 (PC - Early Access) - October 31
Games in November 2024
Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Switch) - November 7
Slitterhead (PC, PS4/5, XSX/S) - November 8
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) - November 14
Assassin's Creed Shadows (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - November 15
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox) - November 19
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, XSX/S) - November 20
Games in December 2024
Despite a year packed with numerous video game releases, there hasn’t been anything concrete information on scheduled December release.
To Be Announced Games
Ark 2 (PC, XSX/S)
Avowed (PC, XSX/S) Fall
Baby Steps (PC, PS5)
Batman Arkham Shadow (Meta Quest 3) - Fall
Blue Protocol (PS5, XSX/S, PC)
Creatures of Ava (XSX/S, PC)
Deca Police (Switch)
Disney Pixel RPG (Mobile)
Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - Fall
EA Sports FC Tactical (Mobile)
Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S)
FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (PC, PS4/5, Switch, XSX/S) - Winter
Hyper Light Breaker - early access (PC) - Late summer
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (Mobile, PS4, PS5, Switch)
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PC, XSX/S)
inZOI (PC)
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (PC, PS5, XSX/S)
Killer Bean - early access (PC) - Summer
Killing Floor 3 (PC, PS5, XSX/S)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S)
LEGO Horizon Adventures (PC, PS5, Switch) - Fall
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage (PC, PS5, XSX/S)
MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Switch, PC, PS4)
Metal Slug Tactics (PC, PS, Xbox, Switch) - Fall
Metro Awakening (PSVR 2, Quest 2/3, Steam VR)
MXGP – The Official Game (PS5, PC, XSX/S)
Neva (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch)
Nobody Wants to Die (PC, PS5, XSX/S)
Path of Exile 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - Late 2024
Planet Coaster 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - Fall 2024
Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (Mobile)
Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (Switch)
Skydance’s Behemoth (VR)
Sonic Rumble (Mobile) - Winter
Subnautica 2 (PC, PS5, XSX/S)
Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game (PS5, XSX/S, Switch, PC) - Fall
Temtem: Swarm (PC) - Q3
Thank Goodness You’re Here! (PS5, PC, Switch)
The Alters (PC, PS5, XSX/S)
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (XSX/S)
The Plucky Squire (PC, PS5, Switch, XSX/S)
The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS, Xbox)
Thrasher (VR)
Unknown 9: Awakening (PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/S) - Fall
Until Dawn (PC, PS5)
Wanderstop (PC, PS5)
Windblown (PC Early Access)
