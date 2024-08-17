Watch: IShowSpeed Surprisingly Outscores UFC Champion Alex Pereira in Punching Machine Striking Challenge

IShowSpeed is everywhere. Be it a football match, meeting some country’s president, doing crazy stunts or just casually putting UFC champions to shame with his power.

Recently, IShowSpeed stunned UFC champion Alex Pereira as the streamer and internet sensation outscored Pereira in a punching machine striking challenge at Fanatics Fest. The competition, which was witnessed by none other than UFC boss Dana White, left the fans witnessing the event in surprise.

First, Alex Pereira, known for his terrifying knockout power inside the Octagon, set the stage with a remarkable score of 907 on the punching machine. However, IShowSpeed, despite being smaller in size, exceeded Pereira's score with a striking result of 921.

However, if you zoom out and think about the scores, it really is a big deal to score more than Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira.

However, Speed being Speed, he continued his crazy energy and went on to propose an unimaginable challenge. Following his victory on the punching machine, IShowSpeed boldly expressed his desire to face Alex Pereira in the UFC octagon.

With all excitement, IShowSpeed went right at Dana and said, “You said that you’re going to give me the fight, bro.”

Despite White's caution and suggestion, Speed boldly asked Dana to set him up against the champion fighter. Interestingly, White's response was not only humorous but also conveyed a clear message about the seriousness of such a matchup. He wittily questioned IShowSpeed's awareness of what Pereira looks like and humorously advised him against pursuing such a daunting bout.

White said, “That’s a bad idea, have you seen him? He’s here, I think when you see him you’ll change your mind.”

Additionally, Speed not only went against Pereira, but he also had a face-off against his friend Adin Ross.

With UFC President Dana White serving as the referee, the stakes were high as IShowSpeed managed to secure a swift victory. With a well-executed rear naked choke, IShowSpeed compelled Adin Ross to tap out in under a minute.

The electrifying encounter took place at the same Fanatics Fest in New York City, where IShowSpeed had already been generating attention with his athletic exploits. From outrunning a UFC fighter in a 40-meter dash to excelling at a punching machine, IShowSpeed had been all over the arena.

Also Read: Jamahal Hill Goes Off On UFC After Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Announcement: ‘This Is Terrible For The Sport’