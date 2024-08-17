IShowSpeed Taps Out Adin Ross in Under a Minute During Grappling Match with Referee Dana White

Is it time to send IShowSpeed to the UFC? The YouTube sensation recently flexed his combat sports muscles in a wrestling match against Adin Ross, managing to make the fellow streamer tap out right in front of UFC President Dana White, who was serving as the referee.

IShowSpeed, who’s no stranger to the ring after being famously RKO’d by Randy Orton at WrestleMania, came out on top by choking out Adin Ross. With Dana White witnessing the whole event, fans of the YouTuber are now buzzing with calls for him to step into the UFC Octagon.

Fanatics Fest is currently in full swing in New York City, attracting a star-studded lineup of athletes like Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, and celebrities such as rapper Jay Z, along with pro wrestlers like Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.

Among the big names at Fanatics Fest is YouTube star IShowSpeed, who’s clearly soaking in every moment. In one memorable highlight, he outran a UFC fighter in a 40-meter dash while maintaining eye contact, a viral moment that’s lit up his fanbase.

But that wasn’t the only time Speed got to show off his athletic chops this weekend. Later, he squared off with fellow streamer Adin Ross in a spontaneous wrestling match inside an octagon set up at the Javits Center.

After sizing each other up for a bit, Speed tested the waters with a low kick before locking in a rear naked choke, forcing Ross to tap out as he struggled for breath.

To top it off, their match happened right in front of UFC President Dana White, who acted as the match's referee.

In another part of the stream, Speed showed off his strength by using a punching machine, racking up a score of 921 points—surpassing Brazilian MMA fighter Alex Pereira’s 906 points.

These latest antics from Speed come on the heels of his temporary YouTube ban, which he received after filming himself jumping over a moving car. Meanwhile, Adin Ross stirred up controversy by hosting a stream with Donald Trump.

But that’s not all—I ShowSpeed also jumped on the Swoboda hype train , challenging her to a race. Swoboda didn’t hesitate to accept the challenge.

For those unfamiliar, Ewa Swoboda is a sprinter from Poland who has recently become an internet sensation. While she claimed the silver medal in the women’s 100m race at the European Championships, her performance at the Olympics also turned heads.

Swoboda reached the semifinals of the 100-meter race but narrowly missed qualifying for the finals by just 0.01 seconds. She’s also set to compete in the 4×100 relay.

Given her credentials as a professional sprinter and Olympic medalist, Swoboda is the clear favorite in this matchup.

Her meteoric rise to viral fame in the United States, from relative obscurity, underscores the immense power of the internet—whether that’s good or bad, depending on how you see it.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of her race with IShowSpeed, and many are hoping for a potential meeting between Swoboda and her Hollywood lookalike.

