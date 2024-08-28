When Is NHL 25 Coming Out? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Game

Oct. 4 will be a memorable day for hockey enthusiasts. The regular season opens at 1 p.m. with the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres playing the first of two games at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

However, another sort of hockey returns that day: virtual hockey. The trailer and initial details for NHL 25, EA Sports' annual hockey video game (and the only fully licensed hockey video game series since the final NHL 2K game in 2010), were revealed on Thursday.

The cover shows Jack, Luke, and Quinn Hughes (the deluxe edition includes a slight homage to their parents), and the game will be released on October 4th.

You can, however, play as of September 27 if you pre-order the deluxe edition or begin a 10-hour trial if you subscribe to EA Play.

NHL 25 Gameplay

EA releases normally include at least one keyword or phrase that summarizes their primary gameplay innovations, and NHL 25's is ICE-Q. This is the one thing EA has gone to great lengths about on its website, so there's a lot to talk about here.

Vision control is a significant component of the technology, which is unexpected given that NHL 24 went the other way. Holding L2 (PlayStation) or LT (Xbox) to skate backward has grown very powerful, making it virtually impossible to protect players without incurring a penalty.

AI has also undergone significant adjustments, with a focus on awareness and situational play. A 5-on-3 power-play scenario is depicted in the teaser and on the website. Though EA's introduction of special teams features in NHL 23 aided this, operating a 1-3-1 power play in-game does not seem as planned as it does in real life—don't get series veterans started on the persistently over-aggressive penalty killers. It would be good if those concerns were addressed.

According to the trailer, around 250 animations were added, which should assist on that front. In addition to situational urgency, EA is introducing skill-based one-timers, a new variation on the mechanism that is more closely associated with goal scoring in the game than any other.

Game Modes NHL 25 has to offer

Typically, it seems that one mode gets the most attention each development cycle, while others receive only minor enhancements and remain practically unchanged. This approach makes sense, given the annual release schedule that sports video games follow, but it can still be frustrating.

This year, franchise mode is finally getting the attention it deserves. It has been several years since the mode has seen any substantial changes, but that won't be the case this year. The updates appear to be built from the ground up, with the hub page cited as the most significant upgrade.

You may now view your next game and future schedule, the top scorer, division standings, and access to simple chores like trading and modifying lines. A fresh style sounds nice, but increased functioning is what will make the biggest impact.

Chel's menus move substantially more slowly than in many other sports games, which is especially onerous in franchise mode, where there is a strong emphasis on micromanagement.

The two primary online modes, World of Chel and Hockey Ultimate Team, will also receive upgrades. Last year's game added a battle pass to WOC, which will return as a bonus for those who pre-order the deluxe version.

However, EA's website mentions a whole new live event framework for the mode. It's unclear if this refers to the Battle Pass, seasonal content and customization events, or something else.

A new Wildcard mode is being introduced, which appears to be some sort of restricted lineup option that allows just certain sorts of cards to be utilized, though the specifics are currently unknown.

Merging XP from this mode with the primary head-to-head online (Rivals) and single-player (Squad Battles) is a smart quality-of-life decision, and it sounds comparable to MLB The Show's XP Reward Path, which was praised when it was launched in 2019.

The draft-focused HUT Rush mode is not listed here, thus Wildcard may have replaced it. Again, we will have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, no significant changes appear to have occurred in Be a Pro or any of the other lesser modes.