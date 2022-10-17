5 Reasons why people consider stevia the best sugar substitute for your diet

While stevia powder is frequently used in baked goods, condiments, and sauces, liquid stevia is typically used in tea, coffee , smoothies, juices, and shakes. A small amount of it is sufficient to sweeten meals, and it is 200 times sweeter than sugar.

When it comes to healthy substitutes for sugar, few alternatives rival the goodness of stevia rebaudiana that originally came from South America. For the uninitiated, Steviol glycosides are the name for the plant's sweet components. To create the sweetener, this chemical is separated from the leaves of the plant, yet the official name for this sugar substitute is now stevia. People usually consume it in a couple different ways with its liquid and powdered form. Take a look at a few reasons why people deem it the ideal alternative to refined sugar.

1. It helps in controlling blood pressure

According to several studies, stevia has advantages in controlling blood pressure. This is linked to Stevioside, one of stevia's sweet substances, along with Rebaudioside A.

2. An excellent sugar substitute for diabetics

Since stevia is not a carbohydrate, it does not cause blood sugar levels to rise. Because of this, using stevia sweetener instead of sugar is safer for people who suffer from Type 2 diabetes. It is regarded as advantageous for diabetics since stevioside is thought to bring down your blood sugar levels. If you have diabetes, it is best to talk to your doctor before using it.

3. It averts weight gain

Stevia is perfect for anyone wanting to reduce weight because it has no calories. Sugar includes a lot of calories; a typical sweet drink with 32 g of sugar may have 130 calories just from sugar. By drinking something sweetened with stevia, you can avoid consuming extra calories.

4. Helps prevent dental cavities

As it lacks calories, there is no carbohydrate breakdown in the mouth, which is good for tooth health. Dental caries or tooth decay is delayed because carbohydrates are not converted to sugars, which feed the oral plaque. Moreover, it has several antibacterial qualities that guard the teeth against decay and other issues like gingivitis.