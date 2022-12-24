101 Fun Family Feud Questions for Game Night

Do you want to play the home version of the game Family Feud? If yes, then here is a list of family feud questions and answers to play and have fun with.

A family enjoying fun family feud questions for game night

Family Feud is a popular American TV game show that features two families who compete to answer survey questions to win cash and prizes. It has been running successfully for 24 seasons and has become a cult classic over the years. Many families participate in the show from the comfort of their homes and answer the family feud questions. If you want to play this game at home, and entertain yourself and your family, then you have come to the right place. Here, we'll tell you all you need to play the game, along with some exciting questions to ask.

How to Play Family Feud Questions at Home?

To play this game at home, you need a scorecard, a buzzer, a host, and a set of family feud questions and answers. In this, two teams are made with equal participants in it, and they pick the most popular answers to the simple survey questions. 

To play this game, you need some space so that the teams can sit in a straight line, facing each other. Each team also needs a buzzer, and if you don't have one, you can download a buzzer app on your phone. You also need a scorecard so that you can keep a tally of the points earned by the teams. You also need a host to read out the questions and answers aloud. Last but not least, and definitely very important —a set of feud questions and answers to ask. Each answer is worth a certain number of points, and the first team to reach 300 points wins. You don't need to scratch your head for this because we have 101 fun feud questions and answers for you.

Best Family Feud Questions that are Fun to Ask

Family Feud Questions

1. What is the first thing you do after waking up?

  • Make your bed 
  • Go for a bath 
  • Check your phone 
  • Brew a cup of coffee 
  • Brush your teeth

2. What is the best place to study and learn something?

 

  • Kitchen 
  • Restaurant 
  • Classroom 
  • Bedroom 
  • Library

3. Give the name of a popular sitcom.

  • The Simpsons 
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Modern Family 
  • Seinfield 
  • Friends

4. Name a popular fictional wizard

  • Harry Potter
  • Gandalf
  • Professor Albus Dumbledore
  • Saruman
  • The Wizard of Oz

5. What is the most enjoyable thing to do with a woman?

  • Go shopping 
  • Gossip about others 
  • Go for dinner 
  • Drink cocktails 
  • Laugh 
  • Make out

6. What is the one thing that parents always tell us not to waste?

  • Time
  • Water
  • Money
  • Food
  • Life

7. Name something that's cold

  • Ice cream
  • Water
  • Milk
  • Snow
  • Ice

8. Name a place to go when you wish to sob hard

  • Bedroom
  • Shower
  • A friend's house
  • Theater
  • Car
  • In a closet
  • Woods

9. What do you like to do when you are unwell?

  • Eat soup - 8
  • Visit a doctor - 13
  • Watch Television - 17
  • Read a book - 16
  • Take a nap - 21
  • Take medicine - 25

10. What's a type of house that you wish you would never go inside?

  • Jail House
  • Doghouse
  • Haunted house
  • Cat house
  • Drug house
  • Glasshouse

11. What's the one thing that a person always has in his/her closet but takes out only on a special occasion?

  • Tux
  • Jewelry
  • Shotgun
  • Dress
  • Fancy shoes

12. If you could go to Hogwarts, what would you ask for?

  • Harry Potter's invisibility cloak
  • Gold coins
  • Elder wand
  • Time-turner
  • Hermoine's books

13. Name a word that rhymes with "Election"

  • Perfection
  • Defection
  • Detection
  • Protection
  • Collection
  • Section

14. What is the one thing that you always keep in your car?

  • Money
  • Spare tire
  • Map
  • Spare clothes
  • A bottle of water
  • Snacks
  • First aid kit

15. What's something that most people do only once a week?

  • Go to church
  • Do grocery shopping
  • Clean the house
  • Have a sleepover at a friend's house
  • Binge-watch a series
  • Do laundry

16. Name a thing that children often throw at each other.

  • Cushions
  • Toys
  • Paper
  • Food
  • Ball

17. Name a word a dog always understands. 

  • Walk
  • Eat
  • Stay
  • Treat
  • Sit
  • Come
  • Fetch

18. Name a word that rhymes best with "hustle"

  • Muscle
  • Bustle
  • Rustle
  • Tussle
  • Brustle

19. Name the body part a guy kisses when he is really into you. 

  • Forehead
  • Cheek
  • Lips
  • Hand
  • Neck
  • Eyes

20. What's the reason why your parents would ground you for a week?

  • Stole something
  • Lying
  • Failed an exam
  • Used a bad word
  • Disrespected an elder
  • Got into a fight

21. What's something children love about the summer season?

  • Swimming
  • Playing outdoor
  • Fishing
  • Eating cold things
  • Summer vacations

22. Give a name for something a kid does before sleeping?

  • Watch television
  • Take a hot shower
  • Drink a glass of milk
  • Pray to God
  • Do homework
  • Talk to parents/siblings 

23. What do people do when they are happy?

  • Smile
  • Sing
  • Jump up and down
  • Call their loved ones to tell them why they are so happy
  • Laugh
  • Dance

24. Name a thing you would see at a beach?

  • Sand
  • Seashells
  • The ocean
  • Water sports
  • Dolphins
  • Seagulls

25. What is something that you can eat easily with your hands?

  • Tacos
  • French fries
  • Pizza
  • Burger
  • Fruit
  • Sushi

26. What is something teenagers crave?

  • Prom party
  • Graduation party
  • College
  • Freedom
  • Getting a driver's license

27. What is something that you are likely to buy after your engagement?

  • Dress
  • Dinner date
  • Drinks
  • A car

28. What is a thing that's always found in a park?

  • Swings
  • Flowers
  • Trees
  • Benches
  • Grass

29. What is the excuse you give to your teacher when you don't do homework?

  • You forgot your notebook at home
  • You had fever
  • Your book got stolen
  • You left it at school
  • Your puppy chews the notebook

30. Which is a character that you would probably see at Disneyland?

  • Donald Duck
  • Cinderella
  • Mickey Mouse
  • Pluto
  • Goofy

31. Where do kids like to spend most of their spare time?

  • Bedroom
  • Mall
  • Friend's house
  • Internet
  • School
  • Library

32. Name a thing that kids must not touch in the kitchen.

  • Knife
  • Garbage disposal
  • Oven
  • Stove
  • Firelighter

33. What instantly comes to your mind when someone says magic?

  • Hogwarts
  • Harry Potter
  • Gandalf
  • Magic wand
  • Magic hat

33. What are you most likely to find in a haunted house?

  • Lizards
  • Mice
  • Bats
  • Spiders
  • Ghost
  • Dust

34. Give the name of a fruit that you are most likely to eat in the morning. 

  • Apple
  • Kiwi
  • Banana
  • Orange
  • Grapes
  • Strawberry

35. Name a thing that people use to write

  • Pen
  • Chalk
  • Keyboard
  • Pencil

36. What is the name of the place where you might hear songs?

  • Music concert
  • Elevator
  • Car
  • Restaurant
  • School functions

37. Name a thing that can be cut with a scissor

  • Paper
  • Hair
  • Sachet
  • Cloth
  • Ribbon

38. Name a thing that can be included in a sandwich?

  • Mayonnaise
  • Jam
  • Peanut butter
  • Lettuce
  • Cucumber
  • Butter

39. What is a thing that children often lose?

  • Books
  • Toys
  • Handkerchief
  • Pens
  • Money

40. Name a place where kids don't like to go?

  • Pediatrician
  • Bed
  • Library
  • Relative's house
  • Shopping

41. Name one thing that most people hate doing.

  • Cleaning the entire house
  • Doing laundry
  • Making a meal
  • Vacuuming
  • Setting up a wardrobe

42. Name an advantage that people working from home have.

  • They have no dress code
  • They don't need to travel
  • They get to spend quality time with family
  • They are able to manage the house and work together
  • They save money
  • They have flexible work hours

43. Name an activity that makes you reminisce about your childhood days.

  • Playing sports with kids
  • Riding a bicycle
  • Eating sweets and candies
  • Visiting Disneyland

44. Which is a food that can easily be recognized by its smell?

  • Eggs
  • Onion
  • Fish
  • Garlic
  • Chicken curry
  • Popcorn

45. Give a name of a thing that people love putting on their salads.

  • Nuts
  • Eggs
  • Butter
  • Vegetables
  • Cheese
  • Ketchup

46. Name a thing that should never be forgotten to pack when going out on a trip.

  • First aid kit
  • Toothbrush
  • Cash
  • Clothes
  • Driving License
  • Mobile phone

47. What is the name of a fruit that takes time to slice?

  • Apple
  • Pomegranate
  • Papaya
  • Jackfruit
  • Watermelon
  • Kiwi

48. What is a number that people are able to memorize well?

  • Phone number
  • Debit card number
  • Vehicle's number
  • House number
  • Bank account number

49. What is the thing that happens once every few years?

  • Solar eclipse
  • Lunar eclipse
  • ICC World Cup
  • Fifa World Cup
  • Leap Year
  • Elections

50. What's one thing that you always keep on your work desk?

  • A photo frame
  • Sticky notes
  • Laptop
  • Pen stand
  • A bottle of water
  • Spectacles

51. Which place do you stop visiting when you have little to no money?

  • Malls
  • Bar
  • Restaurant
  • Bank
  • Theatre
  • Casino

52. Give the name of a thing that you think is associated with camels.

  • Bad breath
  • Toe
  • Desert
  • Hump
  • Water

53. What's something you hope should not happen when you are taking a shower?

  • Doorbell rings
  • Fall
  • Power outage
  • No warm water
  • Phone calls

54. Give the name of a nation that is hugely populated.

  • India
  • Pakistan
  • China
  • Nigeria
  • Bangladesh
  • Russia

55. Give the name of a spice.

  • Cinnamon
  • Chiles
  • Pepper
  • Cloves
  • Coriander

56. What's something that people do to their armpits?

  • Shave their armpits
  • Spray a nice deodorant
  • Scratch their armpits
  • Wash their armpits thoroughly
  • Sniff them

57. Give the name for something that grows faster than you expect it to.

  • Weeds
  • Kids
  • Nails
  • Debt
  • Belly
  • Hair

58. This is most often found on a man's wrist.

  • Watch
  • Tattoo
  • Scar
  • Bracelet
  • Hair

59. What is an activity that guests indulge in at an engagement party?

  • Raise a toast
  • Sing
  • Dance
  • Click selfies
  • Eat food
  • Drink

60. What's one thing where a woman leaves lipstick marks on?

  • Bed
  • Clothes
  • Glass
  • Napkin
  • Pillow

61. What is the one thing kids don't want to do during the holidays?

  • Doing homework
  • Making projects
  • Studying
  • Going to a library

62. What is a thing that you don't like to discuss at all during the holidays?

  • Work
  • Religion
  • Financial advice
  • Politics
  • Your personal life

63. What's the name of a thing that comes in a sterilized glass bottle?

  • Milk
  • Water
  • Soda
  • Peanut butter
  • Ketchup

64. Why do people wake up all of a sudden in the middle of the night?

  • They have the urge to go to the bathroom
  • They saw a bad dream
  • They are feeling hungry
  • They are feeling thirsty
  • They heard a noise
  • They woke up hearing the crying of a baby

65. Name the thing people do after watching a haunted movie at night?

  • Read about haunted movies based on true stories
  • Get under the blanket
  • Switch on every light and then go to sleep
  • Call a friend to lighten up the mood
  • Watch something funny
  • Go to sleep

66. What is a thing that you always shake before you use it?

  • Syrup
  • Ketchup
  • Salad dressing
  • Hair serums
  • Face toners
  • Nail polish

67. Give the name for an occupation that begins with the letter "D"

  • Dentist
  • Data analyst
  • Dairy scientist
  • Deck engineer
  • Decorator
  • Director

68. Name something that starts with "lo"

  • Lo mein
  • Loaner
  • Lobby
  • Location
  • Love

69. What does a person do after coming back from a party?

  • Change clothes
  • Take a bath
  • Check messages
  • Drink
  • Go to sleep

70. What's something that must be licked?

  • Ice cream
  • Popsicle
  • Lollipop
  • Lips

71. What is something that is disposable?

  • Razors
  • Aluminum foil
  • Plastic cutlery
  • Paper towel
  • Drinking straw

72. What is one thing that is most likely to get tangled?

  • Earphones
  • Chains
  • Rope
  • Hair

73. What is a job wherein workers have to work in dangerous situations?

  • Paramedics
  • Fishers
  • Firefighters
  • Construction workers

74. Give the name of an activity that requires you to use your lips

  • Eating food
  • Talking
  • Whistling
  • Playing horn
  • Kissing

75. Which animal can completely be swallowed by a snake?

  • Mouse
  • Dog
  • Cat
  • Lizard
  • Crocodile
  • Pig

76. Give the name of something that runs other than your feet.

  • Water
  • Engine
  • Nose
  • Clock
  • Time

77. What's something that you can do easily when it's windy outside?

  • Fly a kite
  • Surf
  • Dry clothes
  • Sail

78. Give the name of a body part that starts with the letter "L"

  • Liver
  • Lungs
  • Legs
  • Lips

79. What's a word that rhymes with the word "Honey?"

  • Runny
  • Bunny
  • Tummy
  • Money

80. What is a drink that can be served both hot and cold?

  • Water
  • Tea
  • Cider
  • Coffee
  • Milk

81. What's something that you can hang up on?

  • Phone call
  • Clothes
  • Towel
  • A photo frame
  • Key holder

82. What is something that people beautifully decorate?

  • Their house
  • A cake
  • Salad
  • Easter eggs
  • Christmas tree

83. Name something that rhymes with "shower"

  • Superpower
  • Empower
  • Flower
  • Tower

84. What is an excuse a friend usually gives so that he/she doesn't have to help you pack when you move?

  • Body ache
  • Sick
  • Too busy at work
  • Going out on a date
  • Out of town

85. If you hear a noise coming from the basement, what do you hope it isn't?

  • A ghost
  • Flood
  • Mouse
  • Cat
  • Rat
  • A thief

86. What is the name of a place where people are expected to be quiet?

  • Movie theater
  • Library
  • Bedroom
  • Church

87. What is something that gets shredded?

  • Cheese
  • Wheat
  • Documents
  • Fabric
  • Lettuce

88. Give the name of something that can easily be spoiled

  • Milk
  • Pantry meat
  • Eggs
  • Child
  • Party

89. What is one thing that's offered on a flight?

  • Soft drink
  • Cocktail
  • Water
  • Snacks

90. What is a topic that elder people discuss at a family get-together?

  • Old times
  • Parties
  • Politics
  • Religion
  • Kids Education

91. What is a bird that people eat other than chicken?

  • Turkey
  • Pheasant
  • Duck
  • Quail

92. Name something Chandler Bing from FRIENDS can't live without?

  • Joey
  • Monica
  • Telling jokes
  • A sad Thanksgiving dinner
  • His parents
  • His job

93. Give a reason why people change their name?

  • They got married
  • They got divorced
  • They don't like their name
  • They want protection for being a witness

94. What is the one thing people love to smell after they wake up in the morning?

  • Their partner's hair
  • Fresh air
  • Flowers
  • Coffee

95. What's one thing that won't exist in 35 years?

  • Privacy
  • Cable television
  • Plastic bags
  • Handheld smartphones

96. What's a thing that people always smell before they purchase it?

  • Perfume
  • Scented candles
  • Soap
  • Shampoo
  • Moisturizer

97. What's something that you don't forget to wear while you drive?

  • Seatbelt
  • Shoes
  • Sunglasses
  • Gloves
  • Perfume

98. Name a word that ends with the alphabet "C"

  • Chic
  • Classic
  • Attic
  • Sync
  • Spec

99. What is the most expensive item in your home?

  • Jewelry
  • Appliance
  • Television
  • Computer

100. Name something that makes a huge mess and creates chaos when it spills into the kitchen

  • Oil
  • Eggs
  • Wheat
  • Milk
  • Water

101. What is the activity people do when they stand in front of a mirror?

  • Comb their hair
  • Take a selfie
  • Pop a zit
  • Dance

These were some of the crazy and fun family feud questions and answers that you can take help from to have a trivia night at your home. Play this awesome game and create the best memories for your entire family together.

