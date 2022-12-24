101 Fun Family Feud Questions for Game Night
Do you want to play the home version of the game Family Feud? If yes, then here is a list of family feud questions and answers to play and have fun with.
Family Feud is a popular American TV game show that features two families who compete to answer survey questions to win cash and prizes. It has been running successfully for 24 seasons and has become a cult classic over the years. Many families participate in the show from the comfort of their homes and answer the family feud questions. If you want to play this game at home, and entertain yourself and your family, then you have come to the right place. Here, we'll tell you all you need to play the game, along with some exciting questions to ask.
How to Play Family Feud Questions at Home?
To play this game at home, you need a scorecard, a buzzer, a host, and a set of family feud questions and answers. In this, two teams are made with equal participants in it, and they pick the most popular answers to the simple survey questions.
Best Family Feud Questions that are Fun to Ask
To play this game, you need some space so that the teams can sit in a straight line, facing each other. Each team also needs a buzzer, and if you don't have one, you can download a buzzer app on your phone. You also need a scorecard so that you can keep a tally of the points earned by the teams. You also need a host to read out the questions and answers aloud. Last but not least, and definitely very important —a set of feud questions and answers to ask. Each answer is worth a certain number of points, and the first team to reach 300 points wins. You don't need to scratch your head for this because we have 101 fun feud questions and answers for you.
1. What is the first thing you do after waking up?
- Make your bed
- Go for a bath
- Check your phone
- Brew a cup of coffee
- Brush your teeth
2. What is the best place to study and learn something?
- Kitchen
- Restaurant
- Classroom
- Bedroom
- Library
3. Give the name of a popular sitcom.
- The Simpsons
- The Big Bang Theory
- Modern Family
- Seinfield
- Friends
4. Name a popular fictional wizard
- Harry Potter
- Gandalf
- Professor Albus Dumbledore
- Saruman
- The Wizard of Oz
5. What is the most enjoyable thing to do with a woman?
- Go shopping
- Gossip about others
- Go for dinner
- Drink cocktails
- Laugh
- Make out
6. What is the one thing that parents always tell us not to waste?
- Time
- Water
- Money
- Food
- Life
7. Name something that's cold
- Ice cream
- Water
- Milk
- Snow
- Ice
8. Name a place to go when you wish to sob hard
- Bedroom
- Shower
- A friend's house
- Theater
- Car
- In a closet
- Woods
9. What do you like to do when you are unwell?
- Eat soup - 8
- Visit a doctor - 13
- Watch Television - 17
- Read a book - 16
- Take a nap - 21
- Take medicine - 25
10. What's a type of house that you wish you would never go inside?
- Jail House
- Doghouse
- Haunted house
- Cat house
- Drug house
- Glasshouse
11. What's the one thing that a person always has in his/her closet but takes out only on a special occasion?
- Tux
- Jewelry
- Shotgun
- Dress
- Fancy shoes
12. If you could go to Hogwarts, what would you ask for?
- Harry Potter's invisibility cloak
- Gold coins
- Elder wand
- Time-turner
- Hermoine's books
13. Name a word that rhymes with "Election"
- Perfection
- Defection
- Detection
- Protection
- Collection
- Section
14. What is the one thing that you always keep in your car?
- Money
- Spare tire
- Map
- Spare clothes
- A bottle of water
- Snacks
- First aid kit
15. What's something that most people do only once a week?
- Go to church
- Do grocery shopping
- Clean the house
- Have a sleepover at a friend's house
- Binge-watch a series
- Do laundry
16. Name a thing that children often throw at each other.
- Cushions
- Toys
- Paper
- Food
- Ball
17. Name a word a dog always understands.
- Walk
- Eat
- Stay
- Treat
- Sit
- Come
- Fetch
18. Name a word that rhymes best with "hustle"
- Muscle
- Bustle
- Rustle
- Tussle
- Brustle
19. Name the body part a guy kisses when he is really into you.
- Forehead
- Cheek
- Lips
- Hand
- Neck
- Eyes
20. What's the reason why your parents would ground you for a week?
- Stole something
- Lying
- Failed an exam
- Used a bad word
- Disrespected an elder
- Got into a fight
21. What's something children love about the summer season?
- Swimming
- Playing outdoor
- Fishing
- Eating cold things
- Summer vacations
22. Give a name for something a kid does before sleeping?
- Watch television
- Take a hot shower
- Drink a glass of milk
- Pray to God
- Do homework
- Talk to parents/siblings
23. What do people do when they are happy?
- Smile
- Sing
- Jump up and down
- Call their loved ones to tell them why they are so happy
- Laugh
- Dance
24. Name a thing you would see at a beach?
- Sand
- Seashells
- The ocean
- Water sports
- Dolphins
- Seagulls
25. What is something that you can eat easily with your hands?
- Tacos
- French fries
- Pizza
- Burger
- Fruit
- Sushi
26. What is something teenagers crave?
- Prom party
- Graduation party
- College
- Freedom
- Getting a driver's license
27. What is something that you are likely to buy after your engagement?
- Dress
- Dinner date
- Drinks
- A car
28. What is a thing that's always found in a park?
- Swings
- Flowers
- Trees
- Benches
- Grass
29. What is the excuse you give to your teacher when you don't do homework?
- You forgot your notebook at home
- You had fever
- Your book got stolen
- You left it at school
- Your puppy chews the notebook
30. Which is a character that you would probably see at Disneyland?
- Donald Duck
- Cinderella
- Mickey Mouse
- Pluto
- Goofy
31. Where do kids like to spend most of their spare time?
- Bedroom
- Mall
- Friend's house
- Internet
- School
- Library
32. Name a thing that kids must not touch in the kitchen.
- Knife
- Garbage disposal
- Oven
- Stove
- Firelighter
33. What instantly comes to your mind when someone says magic?
- Hogwarts
- Harry Potter
- Gandalf
- Magic wand
- Magic hat
33. What are you most likely to find in a haunted house?
- Lizards
- Mice
- Bats
- Spiders
- Ghost
- Dust
34. Give the name of a fruit that you are most likely to eat in the morning.
- Apple
- Kiwi
- Banana
- Orange
- Grapes
- Strawberry
35. Name a thing that people use to write
- Pen
- Chalk
- Keyboard
- Pencil
36. What is the name of the place where you might hear songs?
- Music concert
- Elevator
- Car
- Restaurant
- School functions
37. Name a thing that can be cut with a scissor
- Paper
- Hair
- Sachet
- Cloth
- Ribbon
38. Name a thing that can be included in a sandwich?
- Mayonnaise
- Jam
- Peanut butter
- Lettuce
- Cucumber
- Butter
39. What is a thing that children often lose?
- Books
- Toys
- Handkerchief
- Pens
- Money
40. Name a place where kids don't like to go?
- Pediatrician
- Bed
- Library
- Relative's house
- Shopping
41. Name one thing that most people hate doing.
- Cleaning the entire house
- Doing laundry
- Making a meal
- Vacuuming
- Setting up a wardrobe
42. Name an advantage that people working from home have.
- They have no dress code
- They don't need to travel
- They get to spend quality time with family
- They are able to manage the house and work together
- They save money
- They have flexible work hours
This is one of the best family feud questions for work.
43. Name an activity that makes you reminisce about your childhood days.
- Playing sports with kids
- Riding a bicycle
- Eating sweets and candies
- Visiting Disneyland
44. Which is a food that can easily be recognized by its smell?
- Eggs
- Onion
- Fish
- Garlic
- Chicken curry
- Popcorn
45. Give a name of a thing that people love putting on their salads.
- Nuts
- Eggs
- Butter
- Vegetables
- Cheese
- Ketchup
46. Name a thing that should never be forgotten to pack when going out on a trip.
- First aid kit
- Toothbrush
- Cash
- Clothes
- Driving License
- Mobile phone
47. What is the name of a fruit that takes time to slice?
- Apple
- Pomegranate
- Papaya
- Jackfruit
- Watermelon
- Kiwi
48. What is a number that people are able to memorize well?
- Phone number
- Debit card number
- Vehicle's number
- House number
- Bank account number
49. What is the thing that happens once every few years?
- Solar eclipse
- Lunar eclipse
- ICC World Cup
- Fifa World Cup
- Leap Year
- Elections
50. What's one thing that you always keep on your work desk?
- A photo frame
- Sticky notes
- Laptop
- Pen stand
- A bottle of water
- Spectacles
51. Which place do you stop visiting when you have little to no money?
- Malls
- Bar
- Restaurant
- Bank
- Theatre
- Casino
52. Give the name of a thing that you think is associated with camels.
- Bad breath
- Toe
- Desert
- Hump
- Water
53. What's something you hope should not happen when you are taking a shower?
- Doorbell rings
- Fall
- Power outage
- No warm water
- Phone calls
54. Give the name of a nation that is hugely populated.
- India
- Pakistan
- China
- Nigeria
- Bangladesh
- Russia
55. Give the name of a spice.
- Cinnamon
- Chiles
- Pepper
- Cloves
- Coriander
56. What's something that people do to their armpits?
- Shave their armpits
- Spray a nice deodorant
- Scratch their armpits
- Wash their armpits thoroughly
- Sniff them
57. Give the name for something that grows faster than you expect it to.
- Weeds
- Kids
- Nails
- Debt
- Belly
- Hair
58. This is most often found on a man's wrist.
- Watch
- Tattoo
- Scar
- Bracelet
- Hair
59. What is an activity that guests indulge in at an engagement party?
- Raise a toast
- Sing
- Dance
- Click selfies
- Eat food
- Drink
60. What's one thing where a woman leaves lipstick marks on?
- Bed
- Clothes
- Glass
- Napkin
- Pillow
61. What is the one thing kids don't want to do during the holidays?
- Doing homework
- Making projects
- Studying
- Going to a library
This is one of the best family feud questions and answers for kids.
62. What is a thing that you don't like to discuss at all during the holidays?
- Work
- Religion
- Financial advice
- Politics
- Your personal life
63. What's the name of a thing that comes in a sterilized glass bottle?
- Milk
- Water
- Soda
- Peanut butter
- Ketchup
64. Why do people wake up all of a sudden in the middle of the night?
- They have the urge to go to the bathroom
- They saw a bad dream
- They are feeling hungry
- They are feeling thirsty
- They heard a noise
- They woke up hearing the crying of a baby
65. Name the thing people do after watching a haunted movie at night?
- Read about haunted movies based on true stories
- Get under the blanket
- Switch on every light and then go to sleep
- Call a friend to lighten up the mood
- Watch something funny
- Go to sleep
66. What is a thing that you always shake before you use it?
- Syrup
- Ketchup
- Salad dressing
- Hair serums
- Face toners
- Nail polish
67. Give the name for an occupation that begins with the letter "D"
- Dentist
- Data analyst
- Dairy scientist
- Deck engineer
- Decorator
- Director
68. Name something that starts with "lo"
- Lo mein
- Loaner
- Lobby
- Location
- Love
69. What does a person do after coming back from a party?
- Change clothes
- Take a bath
- Check messages
- Drink
- Go to sleep
70. What's something that must be licked?
- Ice cream
- Popsicle
- Lollipop
- Lips
71. What is something that is disposable?
- Razors
- Aluminum foil
- Plastic cutlery
- Paper towel
- Drinking straw
72. What is one thing that is most likely to get tangled?
- Earphones
- Chains
- Rope
- Hair
73. What is a job wherein workers have to work in dangerous situations?
- Paramedics
- Fishers
- Firefighters
- Construction workers
74. Give the name of an activity that requires you to use your lips
- Eating food
- Talking
- Whistling
- Playing horn
- Kissing
75. Which animal can completely be swallowed by a snake?
- Mouse
- Dog
- Cat
- Lizard
- Crocodile
- Pig
76. Give the name of something that runs other than your feet.
- Water
- Engine
- Nose
- Clock
- Time
77. What's something that you can do easily when it's windy outside?
- Fly a kite
- Surf
- Dry clothes
- Sail
78. Give the name of a body part that starts with the letter "L"
- Liver
- Lungs
- Legs
- Lips
79. What's a word that rhymes with the word "Honey?"
- Runny
- Bunny
- Tummy
- Money
80. What is a drink that can be served both hot and cold?
- Water
- Tea
- Cider
- Coffee
- Milk
81. What's something that you can hang up on?
- Phone call
- Clothes
- Towel
- A photo frame
- Key holder
82. What is something that people beautifully decorate?
- Their house
- A cake
- Salad
- Easter eggs
- Christmas tree
This is one of the best Christmas family feud questions.
83. Name something that rhymes with "shower"
- Superpower
- Empower
- Flower
- Tower
84. What is an excuse a friend usually gives so that he/she doesn't have to help you pack when you move?
- Body ache
- Sick
- Too busy at work
- Going out on a date
- Out of town
This is one of the funniest family feud questions to ask your best friends, and know why they don't help you out.
85. If you hear a noise coming from the basement, what do you hope it isn't?
- A ghost
- Flood
- Mouse
- Cat
- Rat
- A thief
86. What is the name of a place where people are expected to be quiet?
- Movie theater
- Library
- Bedroom
- Church
87. What is something that gets shredded?
- Cheese
- Wheat
- Documents
- Fabric
- Lettuce
88. Give the name of something that can easily be spoiled
- Milk
- Pantry meat
- Eggs
- Child
- Party
89. What is one thing that's offered on a flight?
- Soft drink
- Cocktail
- Water
- Snacks
90. What is a topic that elder people discuss at a family get-together?
- Old times
- Parties
- Politics
- Religion
- Kids Education
91. What is a bird that people eat other than chicken?
- Turkey
- Pheasant
- Duck
- Quail
92. Name something Chandler Bing from FRIENDS can't live without?
- Joey
- Monica
- Telling jokes
- A sad Thanksgiving dinner
- His parents
- His job
93. Give a reason why people change their name?
- They got married
- They got divorced
- They don't like their name
- They want protection for being a witness
94. What is the one thing people love to smell after they wake up in the morning?
- Their partner's hair
- Fresh air
- Flowers
- Coffee
95. What's one thing that won't exist in 35 years?
- Privacy
- Cable television
- Plastic bags
- Handheld smartphones
96. What's a thing that people always smell before they purchase it?
- Perfume
- Scented candles
- Soap
- Shampoo
- Moisturizer
97. What's something that you don't forget to wear while you drive?
- Seatbelt
- Shoes
- Sunglasses
- Gloves
- Perfume
98. Name a word that ends with the alphabet "C"
- Chic
- Classic
- Attic
- Sync
- Spec
99. What is the most expensive item in your home?
- Jewelry
- Appliance
- Television
- Computer
100. Name something that makes a huge mess and creates chaos when it spills into the kitchen
- Oil
- Eggs
- Wheat
- Milk
- Water
101. What is the activity people do when they stand in front of a mirror?
- Comb their hair
- Take a selfie
- Pop a zit
- Dance
These were some of the crazy and fun family feud questions and answers that you can take help from to have a trivia night at your home. Play this awesome game and create the best memories for your entire family together.
