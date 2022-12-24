101 Fun Family Feud Questions for Game Night

Family Feud is a popular American TV game show that features two families who compete to answer survey questions to win cash and prizes. It has been running successfully for 24 seasons and has become a cult classic over the years. Many families participate in the show from the comfort of their homes and answer the family feud questions. If you want to play this game at home, and entertain yourself and your family, then you have come to the right place. Here, we'll tell you all you need to play the game, along with some exciting questions to ask. How to Play Family Feud Questions at Home?

To play this game at home, you need a scorecard, a buzzer, a host, and a set of family feud questions and answers. In this, two teams are made with equal participants in it, and they pick the most popular answers to the simple survey questions. Best Family Feud Questions that are Fun to Ask To play this game, you need some space so that the teams can sit in a straight line, facing each other. Each team also needs a buzzer, and if you don't have one, you can download a buzzer app on your phone. You also need a scorecard so that you can keep a tally of the points earned by the teams. You also need a host to read out the questions and answers aloud. Last but not least, and definitely very important —a set of feud questions and answers to ask. Each answer is worth a certain number of points, and the first team to reach 300 points wins. You don't need to scratch your head for this because we have 101 fun feud questions and answers for you. Best Family Feud Questions that are Fun to Ask

1. What is the first thing you do after waking up? Make your bed

Go for a bath

Check your phone

Brew a cup of coffee

Brush your teeth 2. What is the best place to study and learn something? Kitchen

Restaurant

Classroom

Bedroom

Library 3. Give the name of a popular sitcom. The Simpsons

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Seinfield

Friends 4. Name a popular fictional wizard Harry Potter

Gandalf

Professor Albus Dumbledore

Saruman

The Wizard of Oz 5. What is the most enjoyable thing to do with a woman? Go shopping

Gossip about others

Go for dinner

Drink cocktails

Laugh

Make out 6. What is the one thing that parents always tell us not to waste? Time

Water

Money

Food

Life 7. Name something that's cold Ice cream

Water

Milk

Snow

Ice 8. Name a place to go when you wish to sob hard Bedroom

Shower

A friend's house

Theater

Car

In a closet

Woods 9. What do you like to do when you are unwell? Eat soup - 8

Visit a doctor - 13

Watch Television - 17

Read a book - 16

Take a nap - 21

Take medicine - 25 10. What's a type of house that you wish you would never go inside? Jail House

Doghouse

Haunted house

Cat house

Drug house

Glasshouse 11. What's the one thing that a person always has in his/her closet but takes out only on a special occasion? Tux

Jewelry

Shotgun

Dress

Fancy shoes 12. If you could go to Hogwarts, what would you ask for? Harry Potter's invisibility cloak

Gold coins

Elder wand

Time-turner

Hermoine's books 13. Name a word that rhymes with "Election" Perfection

Defection

Detection

Protection

Collection

Section 14. What is the one thing that you always keep in your car? Money

Spare tire

Map

Spare clothes

A bottle of water

Snacks

First aid kit 15. What's something that most people do only once a week? Go to church

Do grocery shopping

Clean the house

Have a sleepover at a friend's house

Binge-watch a series

Do laundry 16. Name a thing that children often throw at each other. Cushions

Toys

Paper

Food

Ball 17. Name a word a dog always understands. Walk

Eat

Stay

Treat

Sit

Come

Fetch 18. Name a word that rhymes best with "hustle" Muscle

Bustle

Rustle

Tussle

Brustle 19. Name the body part a guy kisses when he is really into you. Forehead

Cheek

Lips

Hand

Neck

Eyes 20. What's the reason why your parents would ground you for a week? Stole something

Lying

Failed an exam

Used a bad word

Disrespected an elder

Got into a fight 21. What's something children love about the summer season? Swimming

Playing outdoor

Fishing

Eating cold things

Summer vacations 22. Give a name for something a kid does before sleeping? Watch television

Take a hot shower

Drink a glass of milk

Pray to God

Do homework

Talk to parents/siblings 23. What do people do when they are happy? Smile

Sing

Jump up and down

Call their loved ones to tell them why they are so happy

Laugh

Dance 24. Name a thing you would see at a beach? Sand

Seashells

The ocean

Water sports

Dolphins

Seagulls 25. What is something that you can eat easily with your hands? Tacos

French fries

Pizza

Burger

Fruit

Sushi 26. What is something teenagers crave? Prom party

Graduation party

College

Freedom

Getting a driver's license 27. What is something that you are likely to buy after your engagement? Dress

Dinner date

Drinks

A car 28. What is a thing that's always found in a park? Swings

Flowers

Trees

Benches

Grass 29. What is the excuse you give to your teacher when you don't do homework? You forgot your notebook at home

You had fever

Your book got stolen

You left it at school

Your puppy chews the notebook 30. Which is a character that you would probably see at Disneyland?

Donald Duck

Cinderella

Mickey Mouse

Pluto

Goofy 31. Where do kids like to spend most of their spare time? Bedroom

Mall

Friend's house

Internet

School

Library 32. Name a thing that kids must not touch in the kitchen. Knife

Garbage disposal

Oven

Stove

Firelighter 33. What instantly comes to your mind when someone says magic? Hogwarts

Harry Potter

Gandalf

Magic wand

Magic hat 33. What are you most likely to find in a haunted house? Lizards

Mice

Bats

Spiders

Ghost

Dust 34. Give the name of a fruit that you are most likely to eat in the morning. Apple

Kiwi

Banana

Orange

Grapes

Strawberry 35. Name a thing that people use to write Pen

Chalk

Keyboard

Pencil 36. What is the name of the place where you might hear songs? Music concert

Elevator

Car

Restaurant

School functions 37. Name a thing that can be cut with a scissor Paper

Hair

Sachet

Cloth

Ribbon 38. Name a thing that can be included in a sandwich? Mayonnaise

Jam

Peanut butter

Lettuce

Cucumber

Butter 39. What is a thing that children often lose? Books

Toys

Handkerchief

Pens

Money 40. Name a place where kids don't like to go? Pediatrician

Bed

Library

Relative's house

Shopping 41. Name one thing that most people hate doing. Cleaning the entire house

Doing laundry

Making a meal

Vacuuming

Setting up a wardrobe 42. Name an advantage that people working from home have. They have no dress code

They don't need to travel

They get to spend quality time with family

They are able to manage the house and work together

They save money

They have flexible work hours This is one of the best family feud questions for work. 43. Name an activity that makes you reminisce about your childhood days. Playing sports with kids

Riding a bicycle

Eating sweets and candies

Visiting Disneyland 44. Which is a food that can easily be recognized by its smell? Eggs

Onion

Fish

Garlic

Chicken curry

Popcorn 45. Give a name of a thing that people love putting on their salads. Nuts

Eggs

Butter

Vegetables

Cheese

Ketchup 46. Name a thing that should never be forgotten to pack when going out on a trip. First aid kit

Toothbrush

Cash

Clothes

Driving License

Mobile phone 47. What is the name of a fruit that takes time to slice? Apple

Pomegranate

Papaya

Jackfruit

Watermelon

Kiwi 48. What is a number that people are able to memorize well? Phone number

Debit card number

Vehicle's number

House number

Bank account number 49. What is the thing that happens once every few years? Solar eclipse

Lunar eclipse

ICC World Cup

Fifa World Cup

Leap Year

Elections 50. What's one thing that you always keep on your work desk? A photo frame

Sticky notes

Laptop

Pen stand

A bottle of water

Spectacles 51. Which place do you stop visiting when you have little to no money? Malls

Bar

Restaurant

Bank

Theatre

Casino 52. Give the name of a thing that you think is associated with camels. Bad breath

Toe

Desert

Hump

Water 53. What's something you hope should not happen when you are taking a shower? Doorbell rings

Fall

Power outage

No warm water

Phone calls 54. Give the name of a nation that is hugely populated. India

Pakistan

China

Nigeria

Bangladesh

Russia 55. Give the name of a spice. Cinnamon

Chiles

Pepper

Cloves

Coriander 56. What's something that people do to their armpits? Shave their armpits

Spray a nice deodorant

Scratch their armpits

Wash their armpits thoroughly

Sniff them 57. Give the name for something that grows faster than you expect it to. Weeds

Kids

Nails

Debt

Belly

Hair 58. This is most often found on a man's wrist. Watch

Tattoo

Scar

Bracelet

Hair 59. What is an activity that guests indulge in at an engagement party? Raise a toast

Sing

Dance

Click selfies

Eat food

Drink 60. What's one thing where a woman leaves lipstick marks on?

Bed

Clothes

Glass

Napkin

Pillow 61. What is the one thing kids don't want to do during the holidays? Doing homework

Making projects

Studying

Going to a library This is one of the best family feud questions and answers for kids. 62. What is a thing that you don't like to discuss at all during the holidays? Work

Religion

Financial advice

Politics

Your personal life 63. What's the name of a thing that comes in a sterilized glass bottle? Milk

Water

Soda

Peanut butter

Ketchup 64. Why do people wake up all of a sudden in the middle of the night? They have the urge to go to the bathroom

They saw a bad dream

They are feeling hungry

They are feeling thirsty

They heard a noise

They woke up hearing the crying of a baby 65. Name the thing people do after watching a haunted movie at night? Read about haunted movies based on true stories

Get under the blanket

Switch on every light and then go to sleep

Call a friend to lighten up the mood

Watch something funny

Go to sleep 66. What is a thing that you always shake before you use it? Syrup

Ketchup

Salad dressing

Hair serums

Face toners

Nail polish 67. Give the name for an occupation that begins with the letter "D" Dentist

Data analyst

Dairy scientist

Deck engineer

Decorator

Director 68. Name something that starts with "lo" Lo mein

Loaner

Lobby

Location

Love 69. What does a person do after coming back from a party? Change clothes

Take a bath

Check messages

Drink

Go to sleep 70. What's something that must be licked? Ice cream

Popsicle

Lollipop

Lips 71. What is something that is disposable? Razors

Aluminum foil

Plastic cutlery

Paper towel

Drinking straw 72. What is one thing that is most likely to get tangled? Earphones

Chains

Rope

Hair 73. What is a job wherein workers have to work in dangerous situations? Paramedics

Fishers

Firefighters

Construction workers 74. Give the name of an activity that requires you to use your lips Eating food

Talking

Whistling

Playing horn

Kissing 75. Which animal can completely be swallowed by a snake? Mouse

Dog

Cat

Lizard

Crocodile

Pig 76. Give the name of something that runs other than your feet. Water

Engine

Nose

Clock

Time 77. What's something that you can do easily when it's windy outside? Fly a kite

Surf

Dry clothes

Sail 78. Give the name of a body part that starts with the letter "L" Liver

Lungs

Legs

Lips 79. What's a word that rhymes with the word "Honey?" Runny

Bunny

Tummy

Money 80. What is a drink that can be served both hot and cold? Water

Tea

Cider

Coffee

Milk 81. What's something that you can hang up on? Phone call

Clothes

Towel

A photo frame

Key holder 82. What is something that people beautifully decorate? Their house

A cake

Salad

Easter eggs

Christmas tree This is one of the best Christmas family feud questions. 83. Name something that rhymes with "shower" Superpower

Empower

Flower

Tower 84. What is an excuse a friend usually gives so that he/she doesn't have to help you pack when you move? Body ache

Sick

Too busy at work

Going out on a date

Out of town This is one of the funniest family feud questions to ask your best friends, and know why they don't help you out. 85. If you hear a noise coming from the basement, what do you hope it isn't? A ghost

Flood

Mouse

Cat

Rat

A thief 86. What is the name of a place where people are expected to be quiet? Movie theater

Library

Bedroom

Church 87. What is something that gets shredded? Cheese

Wheat

Documents

Fabric

Lettuce 88. Give the name of something that can easily be spoiled Milk

Pantry meat

Eggs

Child

Party 89. What is one thing that's offered on a flight? Soft drink

Cocktail

Water

Snacks 90. What is a topic that elder people discuss at a family get-together?

Old times

Parties

Politics

Religion

Kids Education 91. What is a bird that people eat other than chicken? Turkey

Pheasant

Duck

Quail 92. Name something Chandler Bing from FRIENDS can't live without? Joey

Monica

Telling jokes

A sad Thanksgiving dinner

His parents

His job 93. Give a reason why people change their name? They got married

They got divorced

They don't like their name

They want protection for being a witness 94. What is the one thing people love to smell after they wake up in the morning? Their partner's hair

Fresh air

Flowers

Coffee 95. What's one thing that won't exist in 35 years? Privacy

Cable television

Plastic bags

Handheld smartphones 96. What's a thing that people always smell before they purchase it? Perfume

Scented candles

Soap

Shampoo

Moisturizer 97. What's something that you don't forget to wear while you drive? Seatbelt

Shoes

Sunglasses

Gloves

Perfume 98. Name a word that ends with the alphabet "C" Chic

Classic

Attic

Sync

Spec 99. What is the most expensive item in your home? Jewelry

Appliance

Television

Computer 100. Name something that makes a huge mess and creates chaos when it spills into the kitchen Oil

Eggs

Wheat

Milk

Water 101. What is the activity people do when they stand in front of a mirror? Comb their hair

Take a selfie

Pop a zit

Dance These were some of the crazy and fun family feud questions and answers that you can take help from to have a trivia night at your home. Play this awesome game and create the best memories for your entire family together.

