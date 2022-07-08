Texting etiquette for Gen Z dating you wish you were aware of

As an entire generation that grew up in the age of online dating and hook up applications the texting etiquette is quite different for Gen Z. With people pressed for time more now than ever before, there are a lot of short forms, abbreviations and cringeworthy texts riddled with emojis that people send each other. So, whether you are a millennial, a boomer or one of the Gen Z kids yourself, you should be aware of certain unspoken rules that guide the way people connect with each other in this digital age.

Long and formal messages come across as cold

People use their digital correspondence with each other to give off vibes and energy that lets them know that they have a casual, informal, or even a close relationship with each other. However, when millennials aur boomers type out long and formal messages using entire words and sentences in perfect grammar- they come across cold. Gen Z has a relatable and personable style of texting.

Voice notes are a safe bet in the era of screenshots

While calling people unexpectedly is certainly discouraged, people send each other voice notes these days when they detest typing. It allows the other person to check out the message in their own time rather than respond immediately. Also, in the age of screenshots, where your date would probably screenshot your conversation and share it with their friends; voice notes are not as incriminating for you can delete them at your own convenience.

Use unconventional emojis instead of the old school ones

If you wish to master dating in this day and age, you need to have a flawless emoji game. Emojis are often the way in which people jest with each other and flirt with each other. Using the laugh, cry or angry emoji is outmoded today for people prefer unconventional options to relay the same feelings these days. People have now swapped these out for the skull and crossbones emoji, the eggplant emoji and even the peach emoji.

These will come in handy to up your sexting game.

