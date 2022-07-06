Love Matters: Obvious signs that indicate your crush loves striking up a conversation with you

Nothing is more satisfying than having a crush and learning that your crush likes you back. However, it can be difficult to discern if they are in the same position as you or if they feel the same way about you. Having a crush on someone does not automatically lead to a relationship. Although there is nothing wrong with admitting a possible secret crush, nothing compares to the satisfaction of knowing your feelings are shared before you make that move.

We've listed four indicators that your crush enjoys talking to you in order to help you get over the internal struggle you're trapped with.

1. They send long messages as replies

Long texts are a sign that someone is spending more time on you. Your crush is spending time writing thoughtful messages rather than responding with casual one-word replies. Long texts are advantageous for assuring sustained communication because they have a tendency to hold more information without any misunderstanding. If your crush frequently sends lengthy responses, even in response to a "yes" or "no" response, it indicates that they want to continue the conversation.

2. They make regular eye contact

It's important to maintain eye contact while speaking. It demonstrates interest and attention to what is being discussed. Maybe those weren't coincidences if you noticed your crush glancing at you more than once or twice. Simply keep an eye out to see if it happens again. It may be a sign that they like you too if they pay closer attention to you or stare at you more frequently.

3. They are interested in knowing more about you

Someone who likes talking to you will look for any excuse to contact you. There's a significant probability they're picking up on your emotions if it looks like they're going out of their way to find reasons to message you. In order to get to know you better, they could ask about your favourite foods, films, music, or hobbies. Text messaging can reveal a lot about someone who might be interested in dating you by showing them that you are a priority.

4. They send you a lot of jokes and memes

Your crush wouldn't want to see you depressed or dull if they liked you. If you were having a horrible day, they would try to make you feel better. Your crush is acting out of the ordinary and may be trying to discover ways to occasionally start up a conversation with you if they deliberately send you GIFs and memes instead of the expected dialogue.

It's time to take initiative and approach your crush if you identify with the majority of these signals. What are you still holding out for?

