31 Mother Son Poems: A Tapestry of Love And Connection

Poetry, a captivating art form, paints vivid pictures with words and unlocks the boundless realms of imagination. Especially when it comes to mother-son poems, a world of profound emotions and cherished moments unfolds. This special relationship is filled with love, compassion, and steadfast support.

Through literary artistry, we explore the depths of this link, looking at tender moments, life lessons, and an unbreakable bond that unites them. Join us on this literary journey, where each stanza exposes the magnificence of this holy tie. Enter a world where a mother's love for her son is captured in poetry, inspiring meditation on the unique bond these two souls shared.

31 Mother Son Poems That'll Soar on Wings of Affection

Poem for a Son to Embrace His Destiny's Song

1. I Love You Son

I love you son

Like no one else

Only you and I

Verified love personified

Every single

Moment I’m with

You, I feel that love

Sensing you feel it too

Only a mother’s love

Nourishes your soul

— Michele Meleen

2. Mother to Son

Well, son, I’ll tell you:

Life for me ain’t been no crystal stair.

It’s had tacks in it,

And splinters,

And boards torn up,

And places with no carpet on the floor—

Bare.

But all the time

I’se been a-climbin’ on,

And reachin’ landin’s,

And turnin’ corners,

And sometimes goin’ in the dark

Where there ain’t been no light.

So, boy, don’t you turn back.

Don’t you set down on the steps.

‘Cause you find it’s kinder hard.

Don’t you fall now—

For I’se still goin’, honey,

I’se still climbin’,

And life for me ain’t been no crystal stair.

— Langston Hughes

3. I’d Choose You Again Son

I may not be your mother by birth,

But you’re my true son in my heart.

I chose to create this bond with you,

And no one can tear it apart.



I couldn’t love you more even if

I had carried you in my own womb.

My heart’s bursting at the seams with love,

And there simply isn’t any more room.



I bless the woman who gave you life

And let you come to our family.

If I had to do it all over,

I’d choose you again as the son for me.

— Kelly Roper

4. We Go Together Like Mother And Son

Advertisement

Peanut butter and jelly,

moon and star,

these iconic pairings

can’t compare to what we are.

We go together like mother and son

a match made in heaven.

We’re stick together

whether you’re seven or eleven!

When two things fit

like the Earth and the sun,

they can only be mother and son.

— Michele Meleen

5. Wishes For My Son

If wishes were like seeds

on a dandelion in the yard,

I blow mine out on a breeze

for Mother Nature to safeguard.



I’d wish for my son

to be happy and free

like the bright burning sun

or a bird in a tree.



I’d wish for my son

to feel safe and loved

like man when life had begun

and the angels up above.

— Michele Meleen

Poems About Son to Illuminate His Soul's Journey

6. I’m Proud of You Son

I’m proud of you son

A mother’s dream come so true

How I define love

— Michele Meleen

7. For My Son On Mother’s Day

You’re the reason I’m a mother,

And it’s a job I truly love.

And every morning when I wake,

I thank the good Lord above,

For giving me such a wonderful son

Who fills my heart with joy.

This might be my day, but I want you to know

I’m so glad that you’re my boy.

— Kelly Roper

8. Prayers For My Son

My son,

who art from Heaven

I gave you a strong name.



Your kingdom will come

as your work here is done

my own little piece of heaven.



I pray you give me each day

as a gift of love

and forgive me whenever I’m wrong.

Advertisement

— Michele Meleen

9. From Kindergarten to Graduation

I remember the sunshine that morning

When I took your little hand in mine.

Together we walked those few blocks to school

Where you went for the very first time.

I remember the unsure look on your face

As we entered the classroom door.

You tightened your grip on my hand because

You’d never been to school before.

I smiled at you to show it was okay,

And took you to meet your new teacher.

She told you it was going to be a great day,

But I don’t think you really believed her.

I gave you a hug, we said our goodbyes,

And I walked toward the door to leave.

I looked back to see there were tears in your eyes,

And you wiped them away with your sleeve.

I worried the hours away that first day

Wondering how you were getting along.

Were you making friends, did you eat your lunch?

What if something had gone wrong?

The sad boy I left in the classroom

Wasn’t the boy who met me at the school door.

You were grinning as you happily told me

You wouldn’t be afraid of school anymore.

Now I’m here at your college graduation,

Remembering that long-ago day.

You’ve grown from a boy to an educated man,

And I’m prouder of you than I can say.

— Kelly Roper

10. A Mother Knows Her Son

My dear, sweet boy

I’ve seen it all

from your first kicks

to your first kiss.

You might think right now

you know it all,

but I’ve seen more of you

than you ever knew.

A Mother knows her son

better than anyone ever could

because I gave you life

and help you shine your light.

— Michele Meleen

Mom Son Poems to Melt Your Heart

11. Tribute to Mother

Advertisement

A picture memory brings to me;

I look across the years and see

Myself beside my mother’s knee.

I feel her gentle hand restrain

My selfish moods, and know again

A child’s blind sense of wrong and pain.

But wiser now,

a man gray grown,

My childhood’s needs are better known.

My mother’s chastening love I own.

— John Greenleaf Whittier

12. Sonnets Are Full of Love

Sonnets are full of love, and this my tome

Has many sonnets: so here now shall be

One sonnet more, a love sonnet, from me

To her whose heart is my heart’s quiet home,

To my first Love, my Mother, on whose knee

I learnt love-lore that is not troublesome;

Whose service is my special dignity,

And she my loadstar while I go and come.

And so because you love me, and because

I love you, Mother, I have woven a wreath

Of rhymes wherewith to crown your honoured name:

In you not fourscore years can dim the flame

Of love, whose blessed glow transcends the laws

Of time and change and mortal life and death.

— Christina Rossetti

Son-to-Mom Poems to Let Her Know That She Matters the Most

13. Mother O’ Mine

If I were hanged on the highest hill,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

I know whose love would follow me still,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!



If I were drowned in the deepest sea,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

I know whose tears would come down to me,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!



If I were damned of body and soul,

I know whose prayers would make me whole,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

— Rudyard Kipling

14. Mother And Son

Now all day long the man who is not dead

Advertisement

Hastens the dark with inattentive eyes,

The woman with white hand and erect head

Stares at the covers, leans for the son’s replies

At last to her importunate womanhood-

Her hand of death laid on the living bed;

So lives the fierce compositor of blood.



She waits; he lies upon the bed of sin

Where greed, avarice, anger writhed and slept

Till to their silence they were gathered in:

There, fallen with time, his tall and bitter kin

Once fired the passions that were never kept

In the permanent heart, and there his mother lay

To bear him on the impenetrable day.

The falcon mother cannot will her hand

Up to the bed, nor break the manacle

His exile sets upon her harsh command

That he should say the time is beautiful-

Transfigured by her own possessing light:

The sick man craves the impalpable night.



Loosed betwixt eye and lid, the swimming beams

Of memory, blind school of cuttlefish,

Rise to the air, plunge to the cold streams-

Rising and plunging the half-forgotten wish

To tear his heart out in a slow disgrace

And freeze the hue of terror to her face.



Hate, misery, and fear beat off his heart

To the dry fury of the woman’s mind;

The son, prone in his autumn, moves apart

A seed blown upon a returning wind.

O child, be vigilant till towards the south

On the flowered wall all the sweet afternoon,

The reaching sun, swift as the cottonmouth,

Strikes at the black crucifix on her breast

Where the cold dusk comes suddenly to rest-

Mortality will speak the victor soon!



The dreary flies, lazy and casual,

Stick to the ceiling, buzz along the wall.

O heart, the spider shuffles from the mould

Weaving, between the pinks and grapes, his pall.

The bright wallpaper, imperishably old,

Uncurls and flutters, it will never fall.

— Allen Tate

15. My Miracle Mother

Advertisement

Mom, I look at you

and see a walking miracle.

Your unfailing love without limit,

your ability to soothe my every hurt,

the way you are on duty, unselfishly,

every hour, every day,

makes me so grateful

that I am yours, and you are mine.

With open arms and open heart,

with enduring patience and inner strength,

you gave so much for me,

sometimes at your expense.

You are my teacher,

my comforter, my encourager,

appreciating all, forgiving all.

Sometimes I took you for granted, Mom,

but I don’t now, and I never will again.

I know that everything I am today

relates to you and your loving care.

I gaze in wonder

as I watch you being you—

my miracle, my mother.

— Joanna Fuchs

16. The Mother’s Son

I have a dream– a dreadful dream–

A dream that is never done.

I watch a man out his mind,

And he’s my Mother’s Son

They pushes him into a Mental Home,

And that is like the grave:

For they do not let you sleep upstairs,

And you aren’t allowed to shave.

And it was not disease or crime

Which got him landed there,

But because they laid on My Mother’s Son

More than a man could bear

What with noise and fear of death,

Waking, and wounds, and cold,

They filled the Cup for My Mother’s Son

Fuller than it could hold.

They broke his body and his mind

And yet they made him live,

And They asked more of My Mother’s Son

Than any man could give.

For just because he had not died,

Nor been discharged nor sick,

They dragged it out with My Mother’s Son

Longer than he could stick….

And no one knows when he’ll get well —

So, there he’ll have to be:

Advertisement

And, ‘spite of the beard in the looking-glass,

I know that man is me!

— Rudyard Kipling

Poems for Mom from Son That Is Full of Love And Warmth

17. Guiding Light Mom

Mom, from the time I was really young,

I realized I had someone…you,

who always cared,

who always protected me,

who was always there for me no matter what.

You taught me right from wrong,

and pushed me to do the right thing,

even when it was hard to do.

You took care of me when I was sick,

and your love helped make me well.

You had rules,

and I learned that when I obeyed them,

my life was simpler, better, richer.

You were and are

the guiding light of my life.

My heart is filled with love for you,

my teacher, my friend, my mother.

— Karl and Joanna Fuchs

18. Son, I Owe All My Gray Hairs to You

I had brown hair when you were born,

But that didn’t last very long.

I owe my gray hairs to you, my boy,

And I’ll remind you how I got each one.

Those gray hairs at my temples

All came out from the time you went fishing

In your Daddy’s expensive saltwater tank,

And some of those fish are still missing.

Those gray hairs along my hairline

Are not highlights I got from my beautician

They appeared when you tore through the neighbor’s garden

Like you were on a search and destroy mission

That smattering of gray you see

Growing right out of my crown

Is a souvenir I got from that wedding

Where you hurled on the bride’s fancy gown.

They say gray hair is a mom’s badge of honor,

And that may very well be true,

But I wouldn’t trade them for all the world,

Advertisement

If it meant one less second with you

— Kelly Roper

19. My Mother

Who fed me from her gentle breast,

And hush’d me in her arms to rest,

And on my cheek sweet kisses prest?

My Mother.

When sleep forsook my open eye,

Who was it sung sweet hushaby,

And rock’d me that I should not cry?

My Mother.

Who sat and watched my infant head

When sleeping on my cradle bed,

And tears of sweet affection shed?

My Mother.

When pain and sickness made me cry,

Who gazed upon my heavy eye,

And wept for fear that I should die?

My Mother.

Who dress’d my doll in clothes so gay,

And taught me pretty how to play.

And minded all I had to say?

My Mother.

Who taught my infant lips to pray

And love God’s holy book and day,

And walk in wisdom’s pleasant way?

My Mother.

And can I ever cease to be

Affectionate and kind to thee,

Who wast so very kind to me,

My Mother?

Ah, no! the thought I cannot bear,

And if God please my life to spare

I hope I shall reward they care,

My Mother.

Who ran to help me when I fell,

And would some pretty story tell,

Or kiss the place to make it well?

My Mother.

When thou art feeble, old and grey,

My healthy arm shall be thy stay,

And I will soothe thy pains away,

My Mother.

And when I see thee hang thy head,

‘Twill be my turn to watch thy bed.

And tears of sweet affection shed,

My Mother.

For could our Father in the skies

Look down with pleased or loving eyes,

If ever I could dare despise

My Mother.

— Ann Taylor

20. Rock Me to Sleep

Backward, turn backward, O Time, in your flight,

Make me a child again just for tonight!

Mother, come back from the echoless shore,

Take me again to your heart as of yore;

Kiss from my forehead the furrows of care,

Smooth the few silver threads out of my hair;

Over my slumbers your loving watch keep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, – rock me to sleep!

Backward, flow backward, O tide of the years!

I am so weary of toil and of tears,—

Toil without recompense, tears all in vain,—

Take them, and give me my childhood again!

I have grown weary of dust and decay,—

Weary of flinging my soul-wealth away;

Weary of sowing for others to reap;—

Rock me to sleep, mother – rock me to sleep!

Tired of the hollow, the base, the untrue,

Mother, O mother, my heart calls for you!

Many a summer the grass has grown green,

Blossomed and faded, our faces between:

Yet, with strong yearning and passionate pain,

Long I tonight for your presence again.

Come from the silence so long and so deep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, – rock me to sleep!

Over my heart, in the days that are flown,

No love like mother-love ever has shone;

No other worship abides and endures,—

Faithful, unselfish, and patient like yours:

None like a mother can charm away pain

From the sick soul and the world-weary brain.

Slumber’s soft calms o’er my heavy lids creep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, – rock me to sleep!

Come, let your brown hair, just lighted with gold,

Fall on your shoulders again as of old;

Let it drop over my forehead tonight,

Shading my faint eyes away from the light;

For with its sunny-edged shadows once more

Haply will throng the sweet visions of yore;

Lovingly, softly, its bright billows sweep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, – rock me to sleep!

Mother, dear mother, the years have been long

Since I last listened your lullaby song:

Sing, then, and unto my soul it shall seem

Womanhood’s years have been only a dream.

Clasped to your heart in a loving embrace,

With your light lashes just sweeping my face,

Never hereafter to wake or to weep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, – rock me to sleep!

— Elizabeth Akers Allen

Poems for Son That Convey the Essence of True Love

21. Wonderful Mother

God made a wonderful mother,

A mother who never grows old;

He made her smile of the sunshine,

And He molded her heart of pure gold;

In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,

In her cheeks fair roses you see;

God made a wonderful mother,

And He gave that dear mother to me.

— Pat O’Reilly

22. Super Mom

Mom, you’re a wonderful mother,

So gentle, yet so strong.

The many ways you show you care

Always make me feel I belong.



You’re patient when I’m foolish;

You give guidance when I ask;

It seems you can do most anything;

You’re the master of every task.



You’re a dependable source of comfort;

You’re my cushion when I fall.

You help in times of trouble;

You support me whenever I call.



I love you more than you know;

You have my total respect.

If I had my choice of mothers,

You’d be the one I’d select!

— Joanna Fuchs

23. Wise Mother

You didn’t talk a lot, Mom;

“I love you” was pretty rare,

But when I needed mothering,

You were always there.

I could always count on you, Mom,

To do what’s good and right.

I’d see your wisdom and the truth,

So we’d rarely have to fight.

You were strong enough, yet gentle enough

To be the perfect mother;

If I could search the whole wide world,

I wouldn’t pick any other.

— Joanna Fuchs

24. To My Mother

Because I feel that, in the Heavens above,

The angels, whispering to one another,

Can find, among their burning terms of love,

None so devotional as that of “Mother,”

Therefore by that dear name I long have called you—

You who are more than mother unto me,

And fill my heart of hearts, where Death installed you

In setting my Virginia’s spirit free.

My mother—my own mother, who died early,

Was but the mother of myself; but you

Are mother to the one I loved so dearly,

And thus are dearer than the mother I knew

By that infinity with which my wife

Was dearer to my soul than its soul-life.

— Edgar Allan Poe

25. Ah Mother And Son

Ah mother and son

going through the forest of life,

in their times going on

in life’s work and strife.

Not much time for each dreaming

for time flowers are falling,

and sunsets glow beaming

as the winter is calling.



Ah, Mother, my day.

I long just to be with you,

for you are my way

to follow and get through.

Ah, son, I love you

you are me all inside

when the times are blue

and winter nights abide.



Ah, together we go

through the forest of rain,

falling leaves they glow

with their sorrow and pain.

But we are still here

within all our dreams,

our souls are everywhere

like water that streams.

— Peter S. Quinn

26. Some Advice From a Mother to Her Married Son

The answer to Do you love me isn’t, I married you, didn’t I?

Or, Can’t we discuss this after the ballgame is through?

It isn’t; well, that all depends on what you mean by ‘love.’

Or even, Come to bed, and I’ll prove that I do.

The answer isn’t; how can I talk about love when

the bacon is burned, the house is an absolute mess, and

the children are screaming their heads off, and

I’m going to miss my bus?

The answer is yes.

The answer is yes.

The answer is yes

— Judith Viorst

27. Mystery Mom

Mom, your love is a mystery:

How can you do it all?

You’re always there with the perfect fix

For my problems, big and small.



Your love protects me day after day,

So I’m fearless, safe, and sound.

I feel that I can do anything

Whenever you’re around.



Mom, your love is a mystery,

I haven’t got a clue

Why you love me all time,

But I’m very glad you do!

— Joanna Fuchs

28. Mother And Son

My son,

I am here.

I cannot protect you

From the world.



My son,

I am here.

I can only love you.

No matter what,



My son,

I am here.

My love is unconditional.

On this you can rely,



My son,

I am here.

To guide and to teach you,

And now you must fly



My son,

I am here

Life can be difficult

I hear your cry



My son

I am here

Changes are painful

Never forget who you are



My son

I am here

Maintain the faith

In yourself, and in God



My son

I am here

Self-acceptance is yours

Do not fear



My son

I am here

— Rose Falcone

29. A Mother’s Love

A mother's love for her son knows no bounds,

A flame that burns with unwavering devotion.

Through every storm, she stands as his shield,

Guiding him with love, with care, with emotion.

— Anonymous

30. Love That Knows No Boundaries

When a son is born, a mother discovers

A love that knows no boundaries or ends.

He becomes her pride, her joy, her reason,

A treasure cherished, a bond that transcends.

— Anonymous

31. Sunshine

My Mother, my friend so dear,

Throughout my life, you’re always near.

A tender smile to guide my way;

you’re the sunshine to light my day.

— Anonymous

Conclusion

The bond between a mother and her son is truly special, stemming from the moment of a child's birth. From that moment, a mother feels an innate need to nurture and protect her child, creating an unbreakable connection. This connection allows the mother to understand her son on a profound level, forging a unique and pure relationship.

Thus, these mother-son poems beautifully capture the essence of this unique and special relationship between a mother and her son. So, together, let's share these touching mother-son poems with the world to express love, appreciation, and admiration. May they serve as a constant reminder of the strength and beauty woven into the fabric of this extraordinary relationship.

ALSO READ: 21 Birthday Poems for Son to Melt His Heart with Joy