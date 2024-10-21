150+ Beautiful Grandma Quotes to Fill Her Heart with Happiness

Grandmothers have a special place in every child’s heart. Those touched with the healing hands of a grandma definitely know the unparalleled love she gives without any conditions. A grandma is truly a blessing in a child’s life — she sings a lullaby, reads bedtime stories to her grandchild/grandchildren, and always has their back. She makes her grandchildren laugh, scolds them when they are wrong, and often spoils them with all the love she has for them. For everything she has done, you too, can make her feel special by sharing some beautiful grandma quotes with her.

There’s no better gift than the gift of a powerful statement that can etch deeply into the heart and make someone feel adored. Our curated list of grandmother quotes can help you shower her with love and offer gratitude. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at our collection of beautiful grandmom quotes:

Best Grandma Quotes

1. "For myself, one of the sweetest words I have ever heard is 'Nana'." — Zelda Rosenbaum

2. “Grandmothers always have time to talk and make you feel special.” — Catherine Pulsifer

3. "A grandma is warm hugs and sweet memories. She remembers all of your accomplishments and forgets all of your mistakes." — Barbara Cage

4. “Whether she is a homemaker or career woman, all a grandmother wants is her family’s love and respect as a productive individual who has much to contribute.” — Janet Lanese

5. "It is as grandmothers that our mothers come into the fullness of their grace." — Christopher Morley

6. “The simplest toy, one which even the youngest child can operate, is called a grandparent.” — Sam Levenson

7. “Nobody can replace the love of a grandma. She has this magical ability to make everything feel better.” — Anonymous

8. “Parents know a lot, but grandmother knows everything.” — Unknown

9. "Grandmotherhood initiated me into a world of play, where all things became fresh, alive, and honest again through my grandchildren's eyes. Mostly, it retaught me love." — Sue Monk Kidd

10. “Grandmothers hold our tiny hands for just a little while, but our hearts forever.” — Unknown

11. "Grandmother opens up a new world of change, challenge, and celebration in a woman's life." — Rebecca Barlow Jordan

12. “A grandma’s love is a timeless treasure, more precious than gold.” — Anonymous

13. “Grandma’s hugs are made of love and magic.”– Unknown

14. "To all of the grandmothers who make the world more gentle, more tolerant, and more safe for our children. Never doubt your importance." — Mary Lou Rosengren

15. "Truth be told, being a grandma is as close as we ever get to perfection." — Bryna Nelson Paston

16. "Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day is complete." — Marcy DeMaree

17. “When we’re with Grandma, the world feels like a safer place because her love shields us from harm.” — Anonymous

18. "Her crown of white hair seemed to stand like a halo around her in the night sky." — Lilian Li

19. "Grandmothers are a gift not to be taken lightly. So many lose them, before they are old enough to know their magic." — Nikita Gill

20. “I cherish the moments when we bake together, Grandma. Your recipes are like secret family spells, making every bite a taste of our love.” — Anonymous

21. "It's such a grand thing to be a mother of a mother, that's why the world calls her grandmother." — Unknown

22. “My grandmother always used to say, ‘If you know your past and you know where you have to go, why do you rehearse?’ I always remember this and it’s true. You have to start each day again — you can’t repeat what you did.”–- Marian Seldes

23. "A grandma is someone who's dear in every way. Her smile is like the sunshine that brightens each new day." — Unknown

24. “Truth be told, being a grandma is as close as we ever get to perfection. The ultimate warm sticky bun with plump raisins and nuts. Clouds nine, 10, and 11.” — Bryna Nelson Paston

25. “She’s the one who taught me about hard work. She’s the one who put off buying a new car or a new dress for herself so that I could have a better life. She poured everything she had into me.” — Barack Obama

26. “My mother and grandmother raised me. Queens raised me.” — Lamar Odom

27. “My family has always been very close. Ever since I was a kid, everybody was always together, including my grandma. In the mornings, my mom would work, and my grandma would help me get ready and would walk me to school. We were all so close to her.” — Laurie Hernandez

28. “I didn't agree with everything she was trying to get me to do and teach me, but once I got old enough, I understood everything. I'm thinking she was being mean. I'm like, 'Damn, I just want to have fun. I just want to go outside, Grandma, play with the rest of the kids and kick it and ride bikes.' She prepared me for life with all of the rules.” — Young Dolph

29. “I am extremely close to my grandma. Growing up, she would always do my hair; she was always the one who would make me chocolate milk or rice when I came home.” — Laurie Hernandez

30. “Some moments can only be cured with a big squishy grandma hug.” — Dan Pearce

Short Grandma Quotes

31. “A house needs a grandma in it.” — Louisa May Alcott

32. “A grandma’s love is the sweetest, like candy from a jar.” — Anonymous

33. “A grandmother is a woman who has no clock, no plans, and always lots of time for her grandkids.” — Unknown

34. "Perfect love sometimes does not come til the first grandchild." — Welsh Proverb

35. "A grandmother is a safe haven." — Suzette Haden Elgin

36. “Grandmas and grandpas are grand-angels.” — Terri Guillemets

37. “Grandmothers are voices of the past and role models of the present.” — Unknown

38. “The best place to cry is in a grandmother’s arms.” — Jodi Picoult

39. “The best parents get promoted to grandparents.” — Unknown

40. "Grandmother — a wonderful mother with lots of practice." — Unknown

41. "A grandmother is both a sword and a shield." — Fredrik Backman

42. “A grandmother’s love is forever and always.” — Unknown

43. "Grandma serves kisses, counsel, and cookies daily." — Unknown

44. "You're never too old to be a mother again." — Unknown

45. "Love perfected in her warm smile." — Unknown

46. "Grandma’s love, woven into every advice." — Unknown

47. "Grandmother. The true power behind the power." — Lisa Birnbach

48. "Her wisdom outshines her age." — Unknown

49. “A garden of love grows in a Grandmother’s heart.”— Anonymous

50. “When a child is born, so are grandmothers.” — Judith Levy

51. "Every cookie she bakes, she also blesses." — Unknown

52. “The best adventures start with ‘Let’s ask Grandma!” — Anonymous

53. "Who needs a fairy godmother, when you have a grandma." — Unknown

54. "Eternal youth lives in her stories." — Unknown

55. “Being a grandmother is the best — it can’t be overrated.”— Marty Norman

57. "Always a queen, forever a grandma." — Unknown

58. "Grandma doesn't babysit, she has playdates." — Unknown

59. “Grandmas don’t just give love; they are love personified.” — Unknown

60. "With grandma, every day is a gift." — Unknown

61. “Grandfathers are for loving and fixing things.” — Unknown

Loving Grandma Quotes

65. “Becoming a grandmother is wonderful. One moment you’re just a mother. The next, you are all-wise and prehistoric.” — Pam Brown

66. “A grandparent is old on the outside but young on the inside. If your baby is ‘beautiful and perfect, never cries or fusses, sleeps on schedule and burps on demand, an angel all the time,’ you’re the grandma.” — Teresa Bloomingdale

67. "When it seems the world can't understand, your grandmother's there to hold your hand." — Joyce K. Allen Logan

68. “When a grandmother smiles, you see the love in her eyes that’s as deep as an ocean.” — Anonymous

69. "When she smiles, the lines in her face become epic narratives that trace the stories of generations that no book can replace." — Curtis Tyrone Jones

70. “The love in a grandmother’s touch can heal even the deepest of scraped knees.” — Anonymous

71. "I want to love like my grandmother, who loved a woman like Joseph loved Mary. Someone so imperfect, so human, brave enough to love someone who already knows God." — R. YS Perez

72. “Life brings many things, but the bond between a grandmother and grandchild is something out of a fairy tale.” — Unknown

73. “Grandparents are the footsteps to the future generations.” — Unknown

74. “Grandma’s love is the lighthouse that guides us through the darkest nights.” — Anonymous

75. “I know what it’s like to be brought up with unconditional love. In my life that came from my grandmother.” — Andre Leon Talley

76. “Grandma, your homemade chocolate chip cookies will forever be the taste of my childhood, wrapped in love.” — Unknown

77. “Sitting on your porch swing, listening to your stories of the past, I realized that you are the living history book of our family, Grandma.” — Unknown

78. “In the attic, we stumbled upon your old photo albums, and you shared stories of your youth. I realized that you were once a young adventurer, just like me.” — Anonymous

79. “I can still smell the aroma of your famous apple pie as we baked together in the kitchen. Those moments were like a warm hug from you, Grandma.” — Anonymous

80. “It’s possible to love your grandmother for years and years without really knowing anything about her.” — Fredrik Backman

81. “What a bargain grandchildren are! I give them my loose change, and they give me a million dollars’ worth of pleasure.” — Gene Perret

Sweet Grandma Quotes

82. “Love is the greatest gift one generation can leave another.” — Richard Garnett

83. “I know you’ve loved me since I was born, but I’ve loved you my whole life.” — Unknown

84. “Grandparents are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know they’re there.” — Unknown

85. “A grandmother’s love is a warm embrace that never lets go, even when her arms do.” — Anonymous

86. "To all of the grandmothers who make the world more gentle, more tolerant and more safe for our children. Never doubt your importance." — Mary-Lou Rosengren

87. "It's impossible for a grandmother to understand that few people, and maybe none, will find her grandchild as endearing as she does." — Janet Lanese

88. "Our grandmother didn't like the word retirement, she said life is for living not for retiring." — Catherine Pulsifer

89. "Being a grandmother is the best job I've ever had." — Unknown

90. “A Grandmother thinks of her grandchildren day and night, even when they are not with her. She will always love them more than anyone would understand.”— Karen Gibbs

91. “If nothing is going well, call your grandmother.” — Italian Proverb

93. "A grandma is someone who plays a special part in all the treasured memories we hold within our heart." — Unknown

94. "There are grandmothers out there who would move heaven and earth for their grandchildren." — Janice Elliott-Howard

95. “A grandmother is a remarkable woman. She’s a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love.” — Anonymous

96. “Being a grandma is our last chance to act like a kid without being accused of being in our second childhood.” — Unknown

97. "If your baby is 'beautiful and perfect, never cries or fusses, sleeps on schedule and burps on demand, an angel all of the time', you're the grandma." — Teresa Bloomingdale

98. “A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.” — Unknown

101. “Grandma, your stories are like a treasure chest filled with wisdom. You’ve taught me that life’s adventures are best shared with loved ones.” — Anonymous

102. “When you have family with you, it gives you extra energy.” — Laurie Hernandez

103. “I think I’m a fan of people who were brave, my aunt, my grandmother, those are my heroes.” — George Eads

104. “The old are the precious gem in the center of the household.” — Chinese Proverb

105. “Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild and or a grandparent.” — Donald A Norber

106. “For the mother is and must be, whether she knows it or not, the greatest, strongest and most lasting teacher her children have.” — Hannah Whitall Smith

Funny Quotes for Grandma

107. “A grandmother pretends she doesn’t know who you are on Halloween.” — Erma Bombeck

108. “If Mom says no, ask Grandma. If Grandma says no… Who are we kidding? Grandma never says no.” — Unknown

109. “My grandmother is over eighty and still doesn’t need glasses. Drinks right out of the bottle.” — Henny Youngman

110. "Few things are more delightful than grandchildren fighting over your lap.” — Doug Larson

111. “Grandma’s don’t just say “that’s nice” — they reel back and roll their eyes and throw up their hands and smile. You get your money’s worth out of grandmas.” — Anonymous

112. “Grandmas never run out of hugs or cookies.” — Unknown

113. "Just the time a woman thinks her work is done, she becomes a grandmother." — Edward H. Dreschnack

114. “A grandmother’s love is the anchor in the storm of life, keeping us safe and grounded.” — Anonymous

115. “Grandmothers are the people who take delight in hearing babies breathing into the telephone.” — Unknown

116. “The reason grandparents and grandchildren get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” — Sam Levenson

117. "Beware! Authentic communication is not to be confused with Grandma's unfiltered comments!" — Vindy Teja

118. “If I had known how wonderful it would be to have grandchildren, I’d have had them first.” — Lois Wyse

119. "Being an everyday grandmother has kept me young at heart.... I am way hipper than most of my friends." — Trudy Jo Hahn Snader

120. "As I learned from growing up, you don't mess with your grandmother." — Prince William

121. “The best babysitters, of course, are the baby’s grandparents. You feel completely comfortable entrusting your baby to them for long periods, which is why most grandparents flee to Florida.” — Dave Barry

122. “Being a grandparent means you can finally be as silly as you want to be.” — Unknown

123. “My grandmother started walking five miles a day when she was sixty. She’s ninety-seven now, and we don’t know where the heck she is.” — Ellen DeGeneres

124. "Grandma is my name and spoiling is my game." — Unknown

125. "I put my grandma on speed dial — it's called insta-gram." — Unknown

126. "If you think I'm being mean, it means I'm doing my job as your mom. If I was nice, you would call me grandma." — Unknown

127. "What happens at Grandma's, stays at Grandma's." — Unknown

128. "You do not really understand something unless you can explain it to your grandmother." — Albert Einstein

129. “I hang out with my grandma, go to sleep at 8:30, and that's it.” — Molly Bloom

130. “Being pretty on the inside means you don’t hit your brother and you eat all your peas — that’s what my grandma taught me.” — Lord Chesterfield

131. “Don’t eat anything your grandmother wouldn’t recognize as food.” — Michael Pollan

Cute Grandma Quotes

132. "We should all have one person who knows how to bless us despite the evidence, Grandmother was that person to me." — Phyllis Theroux

133. "I want to be the grandmother who plays inside and outside, experiencing joy with each grandchild, according to his or her personality and interests." — Sharon Carpenter

134. “Grandmothers hold our tiny hands for just a little while, but our hearts forever.” — Unknown

135. “It’s such a grand thing to be a mother of a mother — that’s why the world calls her grandmother.” — Unknown

136. “A mother becomes a true grandmother the day she stops noticing the terrible things her children do because she is so enchanted with the wonderful things her grandchildren do.” — Lois Wyse

137. “Grandmothers are the storytellers who sprinkle love into every tale they share.” — Anonymous

138. “The smart, kind, beautiful child… must have got it from their grandparents.” — Unknown

139. "A grandmother thinks of her grandchildren day and night, even when they are not with her. She will always love them more than anyone would understand." — Karen Gibbs

140. “Young people need something stable to hang on to — a culture connection, a sense of their own past, a hope for their own future. Most of all, they need what grandparents can give them.” — Jay Kesler

141. “Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” — Alex Haley

142. "A grandmother is a babysitter who watches the kids instead of television." — Unknown

143. "Grandmas are moms with lots of frosting." — Unknown

144. "If grandma hadn't existed, kids would have inevitably invented them." — Arthur Kornhaber

146. “The love between a grandmother and her grandchildren is like a secret language, spoken in hugs and smiles.” — Anonymous

147. “Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child’s growth as vitamins.” — Joyce Allston

148. “In her letters and cards, Grandma writes her love in ink, but it’s etched in our hearts forever.” — Anonymous

149. "Grandma: Like a mom, only cooler." — Unknown

150. "Grandmotherhood initiated me into a world of play, where all things became fresh, alive, and honest again through my grandchildren's eyes. Mostly it retaught me to love." — Sue Monk Kidd

151. “From teaching me to ride a bike to sharing secret fishing spots, you’ve been my partner in adventure, Grandma.” — Anonymous

152. “Our fishing trips by the lake, where we’d patiently wait for the perfect catch, taught me that life’s rewards come to those who are patient and persistent, just like you, Grandma.” — Anonymous

A grandma is the best confidante one can ever have — they always hope for the best for their grandchildren and fill their lives with a treasure trove of memories to cherish. With such a fanciful collection of loving and heartfelt grandma quotes, you’ll never fall short of words to express your love to your “Nana.” Whether it’s her birthday or any other regular day, you can easily add warmth to her heart and send good vibes by sharing these beautiful quotes.