Box Office: Mohanlal’s Empuraan Smashes Vijay’s Leo Kerala Lifetime Record in Just 6 Days

Mohanlal’s latest magnum opus Empuraan has pulled off an extraordinary feat at the Kerala box office. In just six days of release, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Leo, which had grossed ₹60 crore in the state. This record-breaking achievement further cements Mohanlal’s supremacy at the Malayalam box office, and then it has shattered the records created by other films as well.

Beating Leo's records in a short time

While Superstar Vijay's Tamil film Leo took weeks to reach its lifetime total at the Kerala Box Office, Empuraan has stormed past it in less than a week. From the moment it hit the screens, the Mohanlal starrer has been rewriting box office history with mindblowing numbers every single day. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directed sequel to Lucifer is not just breaking records, but creating new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal vs. Vijay: The Kerala box-office battle

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo made headlines in 2023 as the highest-grossing Tamil film in Kerala. With a ₹60 crore lifetime total, it proved that non-Malayalam films have a strong market in the state. However, Empuraan has now shattered that record in just six days, reaffirming Mohanlal’s dominance. While Leo had a strong start, Empuraan’s local connection, massive fan following, and franchise appeal helped it race past the Tamil blockbuster in record time.

The Empuraan Phenomenon: What’s fueling the craze?

This phenomenal response to Empuraan can be attributed to multiple factors if we have to say. The film's connection to Lucifer being its sequel, Mohanlal and Prithviraj's star power, and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s grand vision, along with thumping music of Deepak Dev have fuelled the craze without any doubt. The sequel has taken the scale and storytelling to the next level, capturing the imagination of audiences, and making Empuraan the talk of the town.

The road ahead: ₹100 Crore in Kerala?

With six days enough to dethrone Vijay's Leo, the big question now is: How far will Empuraan go? The film is showing no signs of slowing down, and at this rate, it could very well become the first Malayalam film to cross ₹100 crore in Kerala alone, but that is a long way to go for now.

