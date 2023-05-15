60 “Missing You, Grandma” Quotes to Honor Her Memory with Words

Grandmas are the ones who sneak you extra cookies when your parents are not looking, who always have a tissue handy when you need to wipe away tears, and who seem to have an endless supply of warm hugs and love to give. But what happens when she isn't around anymore? That is where “missing you, grandma” quotes come in – they are the perfect way to express just how much you miss your grandma and how much she meant to you. Yes, it is quite unfortunate that she can't stay with us forever, but to remember her beautiful presence in our life, we have put together this list of comforting statements by some famous personalities. They may bring her some solace in heaven and help you feel a little less lonely in the world without your dear grandmother.

60 “Missing You, Grandma” Quotes

If you are missing your grandma badly, we feel you. Nothing can really match up to their warm embraces, delicious cooking, and words of wisdom that can only come from her. While we cannot bring her back, we can definitely share some quotes on missing grandma to honor her presence and the love she showered on all of us.

Grandma Death Anniversary Quotes

Grandmas are like the engine that makes a family function following their native roots and holds them together like glue. And that is why it becomes equally important to remember them on their death anniversary. By sharing some of the “missing you, grandma” quotes on her death anniversary, you are not only honoring her but also reminding yourself and the family of all the memorable moments you have spent together.

Check out some of the quotes about missing your grandma by some famous personalities below.

1. “When my grandmother passed away, I started to write a story about a girl who spent time with her grandmother every summer. It wasn't until years later that I realized the girl in the story was really me, and the grandmother was my own." - Judy Blume

2. "No matter how old you are, losing your grandmother is one of the hardest things you'll ever have to go through. But the memories and love she left behind will last forever." - Ellen DeGeneres

3. "Grandmothers are like stars, shining down on us with love and wisdom from above. Even though they may be gone, their light will always guide us." - Maya Angelou

4. "A grandmother's love is like no other. It's pure, unconditional, and never fades away. Even though she may be gone, her love will always live on in our hearts." - Jennifer Hudson

5. "When my grandma passed away, I felt like a part of me went with her. But then I realized that she had left behind a part of her in me, and that gave me comfort." - Taylor Swift

6. “I miss my grandma every day, but on her death anniversary, I take comfort in knowing that she is still with me in spirit." - Michelle Obama

7. "Grandmothers hold a special place in our hearts, and even though they are gone, their love and memories live on." - Oprah Winfrey

8. "My grandma was my rock, and her passing was a devastating loss. But I find solace in the fact that she will always be a part of me." - Dolly Parton

9. "I miss my grandma's laughter, her hugs, and her stories. But on her death anniversary, I celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the impact she had on my life." - Maya Angelou

10. “Though she may be gone, her memory lives on, and her love still shines like a guiding light from above." - Emily Dickinson

11. "The love and warmth of a grandmother never truly leave us, even after they are gone." - Edgar Allan Poe

12. "The bond between a grandmother and her grandchildren is unbreakable, even in death." - J.K. Rowling

13. "A grandmother's love is a powerful force, one that continues to live on in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to have her in their lives." - Paulo Coelho

14. "Even in death, a grandmother's legacy lives on, a testament to the strength of her love and the impact she had on those around her." - John Steinbeck

15. “When my grandma passed away, I felt like a part of me was gone forever. But I take comfort in knowing that she will always be a part of my heart." - Lang Leav

16. "Grandmothers are the keepers of our childhood memories. When they pass away, a part of our childhood dies with them." - Judith Viorst

17. "The love and wisdom of a grandmother are the things that stay with us long after she is gone." - Karen Kingsbury

18. "Grandmothers are the glue that holds families together. When they pass away, we feel a profound sense of loss." - Lisa Wingate

19. "Although it's been years since my grandma passed away, on her death anniversary, I still feel her warmth and love surrounding me." - J.K. Rowling

20. "Grandmothers are the keepers of tradition and the guardians of our family's history. Their absence is felt deeply, but their legacy lives on." - Isabel Allende

21. "Losing a grandmother is like losing a piece of your childhood. But on her death anniversary, we can honor her memory by carrying on her traditions and passing down her wisdom." - John Green

22. "Grandmas may be gone, but their love and legacy live on in our hearts and memories forever." - Jane Austen

23. "Grandmothers are the glue that holds families together. On her death anniversary, we can take comfort in knowing that even though she's gone, she's still keeping us connected." - Toni Morrison

24. “When a grandma passes away, it's like a library burning down. But the stories she told us will always remain in our hearts." - Mitch Albom

25. “Grandmothers are like a warm embrace that stays with you even after they're gone." - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Loss of Grandmother Quotes

Meaningful “missing you, grandma” quotes can help you process your emotions, find comfort and support, and pay tribute to the memories of your beloved grandmother. Moreover, expressing your sentiments via these quotes can provide a sense of hope and inspiration. Check out some of them below by some famous personalities.

26. “The loss of a grandmother is a reminder that life is fleeting. But it is also a reminder that love is eternal." - Gabriel Garcia Marquez

27. "My grandmother once told me that grief is the price we pay for love. And while it hurts to say goodbye, the love and memories we shared will never truly leave us." - Queen Elizabeth II

28. "The loss of a grandmother is a reminder that life is precious and fleeting. But the memories we shared will always be a source of joy and inspiration." - George H.W. Bush

29. “Grandmothers hold their grandchildren in a special place in their hearts. Even in death, that love remains." - Kate Winslet

30. "The loss of a grandmother is like losing a piece of your own identity. But the memories you shared will always be a part of you." - Gloria Estefan

31. "Grandmothers are the glue that holds families together. Even in death, their love and wisdom continue to guide us." - Queen Latifah

32. “When a grandmother passes away, it is as if a library has burned down. But the knowledge and stories she shared with us will always be a part of who we are." - Elizabeth Gilbert

33. "Grandmothers are the heartbeat of the family. Their love and wisdom will always be with us, even after they are gone." - Beyoncé

34. "When a grandmother passes away, a part of our childhood goes with her. But the memories she leaves us with will always be cherished and remembered." - Barbra Streisand

35. "Grandmothers always have time to talk and make you feel special. It's a bond that spans the years." - Catherine Pulsifer

36. "A grandmother is a mentor, a confidant, a shoulder to cry on. Her loss leaves a void in our lives that cannot be filled." - Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

37. "A grandmother's love is a special kind of love that stays with us forever, even after she's gone." - Shobhaa De

38. "Grandmothers are the heart of Indian families, and losing them is like losing a part of our culture and traditions." - Sudha Murty

39. "A grandmother's wisdom is like a treasure trove of knowledge that we can always turn to, even after she's passed away." - Vikram Seth

40. "The loss of a grandmother is a deep and profound sadness that only time and memories can heal." - Arundhati Roy

Deep “Missing My Grandma” Quotes

Sometimes we do suddenly start missing our grandmother and may even feel emotionally and mentally overwhelmed. When this happens, reading quotes about missing grandma can turn out to be a therapeutic way to express those feelings. It can also serve as a reminder to cherish the time we had with our grandmother and to hold onto the memories that we shared with her.

Check out some of the “missing you, grandma” quotes below by some famous personalities, and go ahead to express those hidden sentiments!

41. "Sometimes, out of nowhere, I miss my grandma so much that it hurts. Her love, her laughter, and her warm embrace are forever etched in my heart." - Durjoy Datta

42. "It's been years since my grandmother passed away, but there are still moments when I suddenly miss her so much that I can feel her presence around me." - Preeti Shenoy

43. "The sudden absence of my grandmother feels like a gaping hole in my life. She was my pillar of strength, my source of wisdom, and my guiding light." - Amish Tripathi

44. "The memories of my grandmother are like a balm on my soul, soothing the ache of her absence and reminding me of the love and laughter we shared." - Twinkle Khanna

45. "Grief is a fickle thing. It can hit you when you least expect it, like a wave crashing onto the shore. Suddenly, you're missing your grandmother more than anything in the world." - Anuja Chauhan

46. "Sometimes, out of nowhere, I'll remember my grandmother's smile or the sound of her voice, and it hits me all over again that she's gone. I miss her every day." - Khaled Hosseini

47. "The loss of my grandmother was sudden and unexpected, and it left a void in my heart that will never be filled." - Jhumpa Lahiri

48. "I never knew how much I would miss my grandmother's stories until she was no longer here to tell them." - Kiran Desai

49. "Missing my grandmother is like missing a part of myself. She was always there, a constant presence in my life, and now that she's gone, I feel lost without her." - Arundhati Roy

50. "My grandmother's passing was a reminder that life is short and precious. I cherish the memories I have with her and hold them close to my heart." - Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

51. "The sudden loss of my grandmother was a reminder that life is precious and that we should never take our loved ones for granted." - J.D. Salinger

52. "Missing my grandmother is like missing a warm embrace. Her love and presence always made me feel safe and loved." - Alice Walker

53. "My grandmother was a guiding light in my life, and her absence is felt every day. I take comfort in the memories we shared and the lessons she taught me." - James Baldwin

54. "The wise grieve neither for the living nor for the dead. There was never a time when I did not exist, nor you, nor any of these kings. Nor is there any future in which we shall cease to be." - Bhagavad Gita 2.11-12

55. "For the soul there is neither birth nor death at any time. He has not come into being, does not come into being, and will not come into being. He is unborn, eternal, ever-existing, and primeval. He is not slain when the body is slain." - Bhagavad Gita 2.20

56. "My grandmother's sudden passing taught me to cherish every moment and to never take the people I love for granted." - Anita Desai

57. "My grandmother was the embodiment of grace and wisdom, and her sudden passing was a devastating blow. But I find solace in knowing that she is watching over me from above." - Rohinton Mistry

58. "My grandmother was the anchor of our family, and her sudden departure left us adrift. But I believe that her spirit lives on in the love and values that she instilled in us." - Salman Rushdie

59. “My grandmother was the cornerstone of our family, and her sudden absence left a void that cannot be filled. I miss her every day." - Arundhati Roy

60. "I still remember the last time I spoke to my grandmother before she passed away suddenly. Her words of wisdom and encouragement still echo in my mind and heart." - Salman Rushdie

When we look at it, mourning the loss of your lovely grandmother can be tough, but expressing those feelings through “missing you, grandma” quotes is a beautiful way to cherish her memory and keep her close to our hearts. Whether you find comfort in reading quotes from famous authors or in crafting your own heartfelt expressions, just remember that your dearest grandma is always there to guide you through every step of your way!

