Why Were Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Sleeping in Separate Rooms Prior to Their Mysterious Deaths? Bodycam Footage Reveals Reason

Gene Hackman was found dead, along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and his dog, in their New Mexico home. Amid the ongoing investigations, the officials released new bodycam footage, which reveals that the couple, who were married for nearly 30 years, slept in separate rooms prior to their passing away.

The reason behind the same is reported to be their dogs, who were not too fond of the Oscar-winning actor.

The bodies of Hackman and his classical pianist wife were found lying at different corners of their house and were first discovered by the sheriff of Santa Fe.

As per the bodycam footage, Joey Padilla had come to the actor’s home to care for two of the three dogs who were alive. As she met with the detectives following the unfortunate incident, Padilla revealed that it was Arakawa, who looked after the pets and was a nurturing mother to them. Hackman, not so much.

Padilla was heard saying to the officials, "Betsy was the one who dealt with all of the dogs. Gene didn’t do anything with the dogs. And that's why they slept in separate places, in different parts of the house." The pet shop owner further stated, "(The dogs) were really rough with Gene.”

Moreover, the two dogs led the authorities to the bodies, making them realize that something had gone wrong. The Santa Fe Chief, Brian Moya, revealed to the media portal that "they realized (the dog) was trying to say, 'Hey, come over here! Come over here.’"

One of the dogs, who died alongside its owners, was said to have starved for too long. It was lying beside Arakawa, whose body was found in a mummified state.

Gene Hackman was 95 at the time of his death, while Betsy Arakawa was 64.

