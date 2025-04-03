Following cancer rumors, Mammootty rocks it in a street-wear look even at 73; see PIC

Mammootty made headlines earlier after rumors surfaced that the actor was suffering from cancer. However, his team dismissed the claims, and the actor later appeared in a picture-perfect moment.

In an image shared by photographer and director Shani Shaki, the Megastar of Malayalam cinema took the internet by storm with his stylish look. The 73-year-old actor was seen sporting a street-style outfit consisting of a white T-shirt, denim jeans, and a bandana.

See the post here:

For those unaware, Mammootty was recently the subject of rumors claiming he was suffering from cancer. However, these reports, which had gone viral, were swiftly dismissed by the actor’s team.

Mammootty’s representatives clarified that the superstar had only stepped away from work temporarily due to Ramzan fasting. His brief absence was solely for this reason, and it was confirmed that he would soon be rejoining the schedule of MMMN , where he will be acting alongside Mohanlal once again.

Interestingly, Mohanlal recently visited the Sabarimala temple, where he was seen offering prayers and making wishes for Mammootty as well.

On the work front, Mammootty is set to appear in the lead role in the upcoming film Bazooka . This action-thriller, directed by Deeno Dennis in his directorial debut, features Mammootty as a businessman who teams up with a police officer to track down a serial killer.

With Gautham Vasudev Menon playing the co-lead, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai, Iswarya Menon, and several others in key roles. Bazooka is scheduled for release on April 10, 2025.

Moving ahead, the actor is involved in a film tentatively titled MMMN, directed by Mahesh Narayan. This upcoming multistarrer features Mohanlal in a special appearance and includes a stellar cast such as Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara , and more.

Additionally, Mammootty will also be appearing in the film Kalamkaval later this year.

