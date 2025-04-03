Kesari Chapter 2: Did you know Akshay Kumar’s father was born 'just opposite' Jallianwala Bagh?

Akshay Kumar is gearing up to bring an important chapter in Indian history to the big screens with his next film, Kesari Chapter 2. It focuses on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The actor recently opened up about the film’s importance to him at the trailer launch event. He also revealed that his father was born ‘just opposite’ Jallianwala Bagh.

Advertisement

Today, April 3, 2025, Akshay Kumar graced the trailer launch event of Kesari Chapter 2 in Delhi. He was accompanied by Ananya Panday, R. Madhavan, Karan Johar, and the rest of the team. During the event, Akshay was asked about his journey on the movie.

In response, the actor said that the historical courtroom drama was an extremely ‘personal’ film to him. Explaining the reason, he shared some details about his father and grandfather. Akshay said, “My dad was born just opposite Jallianwala Bagh. Teh mere dadaji jo si onha ne ai sara kuch dekheya vi si (My grandfather has seen all this).” He stated that the movie was very ‘personal’ and ‘important.’

Akshay also shared that his father told him stories from that time. He said that his dad had heard those from his own father.

Akshay Kumar further mentioned how they weren’t aware of everything that happened during that period of time. He said that the history books had limited details, and he only got to know the depth of it during the making of the movie.

Advertisement

In Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh, Akshay Kumar plays the role of C. Sankaran Nair. Earlier, his solo motion poster showed him in his lawyer avatar. He says the line, “British Empire ko apne hi court me ghutnon pe girke pure Hindustan se maafi mangni hogi (The British Empire will have to apologize to the whole of India by falling on its knees in its own court).”

The caption read, “One man. Against an entire empire. Introducing C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari - Chapter 2.”

The Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film is set to arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Chitrangda Singh recalls feeling ‘nervous’ during speech scene in front of 300-400 people; here’s what helped